My Universe – My Baby Dragon Officially Releases For Nintendo Switch

This week, Microids finally released their latest addition to the My Universe collection on Nintendo Switch with My Universe – My Baby Dragon. Much like previous incarnations in the series developed by It Matters Games, you'll be working to bring up a pet of your own. Only this time around, instead of a cat or a dog, you got dragons and all of the chaos that comes with trying to take care of one. The game is out right now for the Switch digitally, but the retail version will drop on December 1st, along with the PlayStation digital versions.

"As a new dragon caretaker, you'll be in charge of your very own nursery. Whatever it's element (water, air, fire, or earth), your baby dragon will need a lot of love and attention to grow and flourish. You'll have to be attentive to their needs in order to provide them with their favorite treats. Watch them hatch and help them grow their magic skills, showering them with cuddles and sweets until they take off for the Dragon School. Only the best caretakers capable of increasing their magic knowledge will gain the dragon's trust and maybe even become their friend!

Hatch the cutest dragon babies – Put your hands on the coveted dragon eggs, and hatch them by providing a warm and cozy environment with the help of smooth and cute items. Each dragon is bound to one of the four natural elements, and provisioning to their specific needs will be key to helping them grow. It will be up to you to find which family each dragon belongs to, hatch it, and help it grow!

