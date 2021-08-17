Myst Developers Announce Definitive/VR Versions Coming August 26th

Cyan Worlds announced today that they will be bringing the Definitive Edition of Myst to standard and VR consoles on August 26th. Now you can experience the puzzle-filled mysterious island all over again in a brand new way as you can explore everything in a beautifully rendered VR environment. Will you be able to solve the mystery and figure out what's up with this place and how you even got here to begin with? The game will be on sale next week for $30 on various systems and platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

Myst debuted in 1993 to critical and popular acclaim and went on to become the best-selling PC game of the 20th century. Visit the starkly beautiful Myst island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal. Including new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization, the highly anticipated modern, definitive Myst experience has finally arrived on PC (2D/flatscreen), PC/VR, Mac, and Gamepass (Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows)! Once more you can be a part of the surrealistic adventure that will become your world! PC version (2D & support for additional VR hardware) MacOS (see store pages for System Requirements), and Gamepass (Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows)

Myst will be released to additional platforms at a later date To Be Determined/Announced.

Myst is fully redesigned and created from the ground up using Unreal Engine.

Many puzzles were reimagined and engineered to include both enhanced accessibility and optional puzzle randomization for players who have played before!

Crossbuy will be enabled on the Oculus Store for Myst, so users who purchased the Quest Platform version will have access to the PC version on the desktop Oculus App, and vice-versa.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Myst is Coming to PC, Mac and Gamepass! Get it August 26th! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dzvtzamVNw)