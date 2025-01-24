Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Music, NBA 2K, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Empire Records, nba, NBA 2K25

NBA 2K & Empire Records Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set

Empire Records and NBA 2K have announced the "Empire & NBA 2K Present: Music to Ball To" vinyl soundtrack, available for pre-order

Article Summary Empire & NBA 2K release vinyl box set "Music to Ball To" with 13 tracks and bonus content for fans.

Limited edition set includes NBA 2K25 keychain, Championship Banner, and digital 35,000 VC.

Featured artists: Asake, Larry June, Money Man, BabyTron, LUCKI, and more blend music and basketball.

Pre-order now for $150 to own a unique collectible celebrating the music-basketball cultural intersection.

2K Games has formed a new partnership with Empire Records to release a Limited Edition vinyl box set of music dedicated to NBA 2K. The album is called Empire & NBA 2K Present: Music to Ball To, and comes with premium basketball-textured packaging with custom-designed vinyl sleeves, an NBA 2K25 x Empire basketball keychain, a Championship Banner, and the digital addition of 35,000 VC for NBA 2K25. You can pre-order it right now for $150, as we have more details about it and quotes from both parties below.

Empire & NBA 2K Present: Music to Ball To

The vinyl set was designed by Brandon Murio and features 13 tracks, including a bonus song, showcasing a mix of genre-defining sounds from Empire's award winning artists like Asake, Larry June, Money Man, BabyTron, LUCKI, and more. The complete tracklist includes:

VINYL 1

"Demons In The Dark" – Money Man & Key Glock

"Magnum P.I." – Larry June

"Rules" – Sauce Walka (feat. BossMan Dlow)

"Let's Go" – Key Glock

"Ballin" – Lil Yee & Lil Pete

"Grab Yo Skates" – BabyTron

VINYL 2

"Wave" – Asake & Central Cee

"Legacy" – Babyface Ray & Doughboy Clay

"On Point" – LUCKI

"2 Million Up" – Peezy

"Triangle Offense" – Albee Al (feat. Dave East & Millyz)

"Nothing is Forever" – HAARPER

"Player's Holiday '25" – P-Lo (feat. Larry June, Saweetie, G-Eazy, LaRussell, Thuy & YMTK)

"Our partnership with 2K allows us to merge music, sports, and tech in an innovative way that feels authentic to the Bay Area," said Empire Founder/CEO Ghazi. "We've created an experience that shapes how we play, listen, and live."

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with 2K, one of the most significant platforms in digital entertainment,"said Alexandra Moore, Chief Business Officer at Empire. "We're excited to be at the forefront of bridging basketball and music culture in a tangible, collectible format that appeals to fans of both worlds".

"We're excited to give 2K fans and music lovers a chance to own this unique collectible that highlights the cultural intersection of music and basketball," said David Kelley, Director of Partnerships and Licensing at 2K. "This collaboration with Empire underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to the 2K community."

