NBA 2K Mobile Launches Season 5 With Several Additions

2K Games has revealed a brand new season arriving in NBA 2K Mobile as Season 5 will launch with some new content. In case you've never played the mobile version of the game, this one operates a little differently from the ongoing series as they tend to stretch seasons out for a longer period of time. Which makes sense since there's not going to be an NBA 2K23 mobile title, or a series of mobile titles you'll have to redownload over and over. So this season comes with some cool new features like the chance to collect new NBA cards from this season, a new blacktop court for a chance of pace, an improved mentoring system for you to select in MyTeam, and a vast improvement on the design of the game. You can read up more about it below as the season is live for you as soon as you update the app.

Season 5 delivers a number of new features and modes, including new card tiers, all-new Tourneys mode, completely refreshed UI, and the ability for players to keep their cards from season to season. Players can experience authentic, console-quality NBA gameplay in Season 5, with exciting updates including: Collect basketball cards of NBA superstars and teams from the 2022-23 NBA season and NBA Legends and compete in limited-time events for basketball cards and rewards;

All-new Tourneys mode as a whole new way for players to test their skills against specific opponents in a 7-game championship mode;

New Blacktop court for Crews mode, lets players customize their NBA 2K Mobile MyPlayer before heading out to play 3-on-3 freestyle basketball;

New Mentoring system adds a level of depth to roster management. Players will now be able to create Mentors that give significant boosts when attached to a MyTEAM player card;

A complete visual redesign of the UI improves the overall experience for players. Additionally, FPS will be 120Hz for the latest devices that can support it.