NBA 2K21 Adds PUMA Sneakers In Latest Collaboration

2K Games and PUMA have come together for a special little crossover in NBA 2K21 as their shoes are front and center. The game has had a few apparel crossover events in the past that basically add in real-world streetwear and put them on players in the game for you to enjoy in different modes. For this particular one, the two sides have come together to show off the latest edition of the Court Rider sneaker line, the PUMA Court Rider 2K. Part of the PUMA x 2K Collection, the new shoe is currently available in-game before it's being sent off to retail. The shoes feature what the team is calling "a showstopping design of vibrant colors and playful vibes that are perfect for players hooping in the NBA 2K21 City or 2K Beach". Here's a little more info from the announcement.

Starting June 2, NBA 2K21 gamers can suit up their MyPLAYERs in new PUMA Court Rider 2K sneakers in-game, before the sneakers become available for purchase worldwide on June 21. The PUMA x 2K collection also includes short sleeve and long sleeve T-shirts with the classic PUMA Hoops mascot, as well as a dual-colored hoodie with a bold NBA 2K21 graphic. And as a special surprise to fans in the United States only, 2K and Puma are rewarding the first 21 players who selected a PUMA endorsement deal in their MyCAREER journey in NBA 2K21 with a physical pair of the Court Rider 2K to sport on the real court.

As you might suspect, the sneakers are purely cosmetic and provide absolutely no benefit to the players whatsoever. It's just something fun to have in the game for a short time. Have fun collecting them all in the game before they vanish.