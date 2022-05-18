NBA 2K22 Reveals Details To Season 7: Return Of Heroes

2K Games dropped new info today about the next season of NBA 2K22 as Season 7: Return of Heroes will come out this Friday. This season is designed to build off the fan-favorite version from last year as they focus on a new era of NBA greats such as Joel Embiid. You'll also see the addition of a brand new TKO event to The City and the Cancha Del Mar, which will allow you to compete for new rewards, complete quests, and prove that you can be a leader on the court. We have more details and the trailer below as the season will go live on May 20th.

MyCAREER introduces daring new quests, all-new heroic courts, team-spirited NBA rewards, and more. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC updates include the choice of an Affiliation mascot reward for reaching Level 30, along with an NBA mascot award for reaching Level 40. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X updates include a random NBA mascot outfit reward for reaching Level 30 and a Jetpack for reaching Level 40, along with a new TKO event, and more. The event rewards include a slew of rewards, consisting of Skill Boosts, Boxing Shorts, Boxing Gloves, and 10,000 VC;

includes Playoff Agendas, recreated moments based on big playoff performances, a LVL 40 Invincible Anthony Edwards, and hand-drawn hero cards featuring current players and Legends. Additionally, Murals are back, with Hero Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson as the Level 1 reward and Invincible Joel Embiid as the Challenger Mural's collection complete reward. Lastly, a new Season Rewind Domination tier will be added to MyTEAM, where players can compete against the MyTEAM-best versions of the current NBA's rosters for MyTEAM Points, Tokens, Hall of Fame badges, and an Invincible Tim Hardaway for earning all 99 Stars; The W* features a pair of former college teammates and WNBA legends as Hall of Fame tier rewards: Tamika Catchings and Chamique Holdsclaw. Other rewards include a Takeover Perk Picker, 2K Breakthrough Gear, Extra Badge Point, 4,000 total VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Tattoo;

" 2K Beats: The Search ," NBA 2K's annual international contest to discover the next up-and-coming artists, teamed up with SoundCloud this year to select the 20 winners to be added to the NBA 2K22 soundtrack. Check out the first 10 tracks being added to the game for Season 7 below and listen to them now on SoundCloud. Additionally, find out more about the first wave of winning artists here: 4KPHIL. – Young Picasso; Jamari Parish (feat. Maestro Musik) – Summit; J Nolan – Splash; KC Carter – Cash Flow; Lulu Be. – Gimme Dat; Neek – Shaggy; OttoMattic – Rounds (Part 3); Samad Savage – Mama I Made It (feat. Lex Bratcher & Drok); Shiwan – The Arrival; Third Coast Chris – Cruise Control Pt. 2.

