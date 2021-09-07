NBA 2K22 Reveals More Info About The City & MyCareer

2K Games revealed more details in their latest NBA 2K22 Courtside Report about both MyCareer as well as The City within the game. As you might suspect this time around, there are a whole new set of challenges, rewards, original quest-driven narrative, cutscenes, and vibe within the city that make this a totally different experience than the previous game. This one seems a little more inviting to a degree, but make no mistake, it comes with so fierce game. We have a few notes on it below from the team as we wait for the game to drop on Friday, September 10th.

The Neighborhood is also returning for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. This year, set sail aboard the "Cancha del Mar"; from the lobby to the top deck, each level of the ship is designed to offer various hoops activities. Additionally, Seasons will offer exciting new Excursions that take place in tropical and recognizable locales, with every Season providing fresh content, new rewards, and unique events for engagement. New innovations in The City in NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S include: New City Quests will be solo ventures for players to experiment with their careers off the court, from becoming a fashion mogul to a rap icon;

An increased population will make The City feel as if it's teeming with life, featuring new NPCs to fully bring the world around you together;

Ability to upgrade your crib – such as a penthouse with a zipline to take you directly to specific courts – as a player's home plays a part in MyCareer as a location where coaches and friends will give players new quests;

Explore new buildings added to The City, including a matchmaking building and Club 2K, where players can access music from some of the hottest labels that drop with every Season;

Rewards include new ways to get around The City, such as Go-Karts and Inline Skates, new emotes, intros and outros, animations, customized name plates and more.