NBA 2K23 & American Express Partner On NYC Lab In December

NBA 2K23 and American Express have partnered up again to hold another lab this December, this time in New York City. This is a follow-up to their successful lab that the two held together in Los Angeles back in 2022, as they will invite fans in to take part in a special experience with NBA and WNBA players. This will be a four-day interactive experience where you can sharpen your gaming skills with 1:1 lessons from experts, recreate iconic NBA moments, take part in activities like sneaker cleanings and an in-house barber, and more. You'll be able to see some cool names pop in, such as Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Kelsey Plum, RJ Barrett, and Sabrina Ionescu.

The American Express x NBA 2K23 Lab will be located at SoHo Loft, 477 Broadway #2, New York, New York, and open from December 8th-11th from 5-11 pm on December 8th and 9th; 2-8 pm on December 10th; and from 12-6 pm on December 11th. We got more info on the event below, as those who are unable to attend can watch it live on Twitch.

Every fan that visits the American Express x NBA 2K23 Lab on-site, and several fans who watch on Twitch, will receive a complimentary digital certificate (POAP) to commemorate their experience, courtesy of American Express. Card Members will also be able to receive NBA 2K23 locker codes, helping improve their in-game avatars' level. Jason Markk will be on hand to freshen up fans' shoes throughout the weekend. Filthy Rich Barbershop will provide complimentary haircuts from the space. This event is part of a celebration of all things Amex is doing in NBA 2K23. For the second year in a row, if you purchase the game with your Amex, you will receive 35K in virtual currency. New this year, American Express will appear twice in a "Theater Hub Event" during the NBA 2K23 season, where users can play on an Amex-branded basketball court and receive 2X experience points in the game, which can be used to improve their in-game digital avatar's level