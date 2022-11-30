NBA 2K23 Announces Details For Season 3 Content

2K Games dropped some new details to Season 3 of NBA 2K23, as players will be feeling the winter chill over the next several weeks. This season is going to come with new holiday options in several modes, as well as adding a few new tracks to the 2K Beats area, new cards added into The W, and more. Basically, this is the winter update for the game without calling it a winter or holiday update. We have more notes below, along with the trailer, and you can read more detailed notes in the latest Courtside Report, as the season will drop on December 2nd, 2022.

"In NBA 2K23 Season 3, Atlanta Hawks' All-Star guard Trae Young shows off his cold-blooded approach as winter comes to the court, bringing an avalanche of new rewards and content and turning The City (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and The G.O.A.T Boat (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) into a winter wonderland for players to ice out the competition. More updates include:

MyCAREER additions include a festive version of the North Pole and holiday events to experience in The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat, new chilly courts and arctic artwork, and a special Santa outfit as a Level 39 reward for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S or Level 40 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. New Core Badge Patterns are exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players who reach Level 40. Additionally, earn rewards like Ski Goggles, Trae Young 2 "Forever Young" Shoes, a Magic Carpet vehicle, and even more.

MyTEAM offers up all new rewards, including Free Agent Damian Lillard as the Level 1 reward for simply entering the Season menu, and Trae Young as the first Galaxy Opal Level 40 reward. Additionally, for the first time in 2K23, Beyond Level 40 returns with more agendas and opportunities to improve teams. Also, Tim Duncan and Julius Erving are now available to those who have collected the entire Eastern or Western Conference's Trophy Case, with 15 more Centerpieces and other rare Trophy Case event cards available this Season.

The W additions include refreshed challenges, updated Community rewards such as the Dream Logo MyTEAM Card, and Vicki Johnson Coach MyTEAM Card. NBA 2K23 continues its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 3 brings Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, New York Liberty standouts Natasha Howard and Sabrina Ionescu, and Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud's jerseys onto the court.

2K Beats continues to bring the hype with new music additions, including the latest track from Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy and the 2K Beats exclusive in-game debut of new tracks from Lil Pump and Jovanie. Additionally, the NBA 2K Producer Series adds beats from well-known producers Kosine and JohnG. Players can record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game and share it on social media. "