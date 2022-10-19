NBA 2K23 Heads Into The Wild West For Season 2

2K Games have released details for the latest season of NBA 2K23, as they're taking the game into the Wild West as part of Season 2. Along with new additions and changes to several modes, we get a touch of Halloween added to the mix, 20 new music tracks added to the game, new Dreamville apparel for your character to roll out with, and more. We have notes from the team below as well as the latest Courtside Report going over updates to the game in general.

"In NBA 2K23 Season 2, players will follow Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker from the sweltering heat of Phoenix through the Wild West, hoping to strike gold in earning the Larry O'Brien Trophy, challenging teams like the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors. More updates include:

MyCAREER additions include a Trick-or-Treating night out and more spooktacular events in The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat, a new court and artwork, and a special skeleton outfit and a Jabbawockeez outfit as a Level 40 reward.

MyTEAM offers new rewards, events, moments, and the very first Dark Matter cards. Players can jump into the game to experience new Moment Agendas, and their rewards following stand-out real-world NBA performances, along with more weekly content through the Moments Rewind group in the Skill Challenges section. There's also more ways to complete Trophy Case collections, revamped themes for Seasons cards, and the ability to create a stand-out line-up with the Devin Booker Level 40 reward that's available as a Pink Diamond and showcases his shooting, scoring, and all-around playmaking.

The W additions include all-new challenges, Community rewards such as Los Angeles Sparks Heroine Shorts, and weekly The W Online rewards like a Tamika Catchings Coach Card. This year, NBA 2K23 is rolling out 60 WNBA player jerseys in the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 2 leads with the 2022 WNBA Championship duo, Las Vegas Aces Chelsea Grey and A'ja Wilson, along with Minnesota Lynx franchise players Sylvia Fowles and Ariel Powers, and Connecticut Sun standouts Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas.

2K Beats introduces a number of exciting new music additions, including a curated playlist of 20 tracks from DREAMER cover star J. Cole, and the opportunity for NBA 2K23 players to listen to exclusive in-game debuts of new tracks throughout this Season by Dave East, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Connie Diiamond feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A. ahead of their full releases on streaming platforms. Additionally, Season 2 calls on the community to showcase their own talent with the first entry of the NBA 2K Producer Series that features a beat by Grammy Award-winning producer BoogzDaBeast. Players can record their own verses over the beat while playing through the game and share it on social media."