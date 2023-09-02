Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Unveils More Details About MyTEAM Changes

Earlier this week, 2K Games dropped new details and a trailer of what's changing and the new additions for MyTEAM for NBA 2K24.

Earlier in the week, 2K Games released new details for additions and changes coming to NBA 2K24, specifically about MyTEAM. As part of their Courtside Report, the company revealed that there would be a number of new features for you to experience, including all-new MTP upgrades, an overhaul of the XP system, crossplay, upgrades to Triple Threat Online and Clutch Time, the addition of Salary Cap, a brand new multiplayer mode, new arenas ti play in, and more. We got the dev notes below, along with a new trailer, as the game will be released on September 8th.

MTP Upgrades: MTP earn rates for all modes have been greatly improved, bringing more flexibility to everyone just for playing games in MyTEAM.

MTP earn rates for all modes have been greatly improved, bringing more flexibility to everyone just for playing games in MyTEAM. Salary Cap: This new multiplayer mode coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 features three two-week rounds each Season. Each round comes with its own leaderboard, salary limit for lineups, and rewards.

This new multiplayer mode coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 features three two-week rounds each Season. Each round comes with its own leaderboard, salary limit for lineups, and rewards. New Player Market: MyTEAM continues to be the best place to assemble a roster of your favorite NBA players from any era, build your lineup, and dominate the competition. In NBA 2K24, player cards can be acquired directly from the new Player Market using VC or MTP, allowing more team customization options than ever before. The Player Market replaces the Auction House to create a level playing field for everyone in MyTEAM while granting access to almost any Player Card available.

MyTEAM continues to be the best place to assemble a roster of your favorite NBA players from any era, build your lineup, and dominate the competition. In NBA 2K24, player cards can be acquired directly from the new Player Market using VC or MTP, allowing more team customization options than ever before. The Player Market replaces the Auction House to create a level playing field for everyone in MyTEAM while granting access to almost any Player Card available. Key Changes to Pack Market: Community feedback has also been implemented in the Pack Market. New releases in the Pack Market will not only feature improved odds for rare Player Cards, but the Pack Market will also include more options for guaranteed pulls with fan-favorite pack types, and more.

Community feedback has also been implemented in the Pack Market. New releases in the Pack Market will not only feature improved odds for rare Player Cards, but the Pack Market will also include more options for guaranteed pulls with fan-favorite pack types, and more. XP System Overhaul: As previously announced, Season level cross-progression is now shared between MyCAREER and MyTEAM, meaning how players earn XP is changing. This year, simply playing MyTEAM earns XP. Win or lose; every game players complete will progress them closer to leveling up during that Season.

As previously announced, Season level cross-progression is now shared between MyCAREER and MyTEAM, meaning how players earn XP is changing. This year, simply playing MyTEAM earns XP. Win or lose; every game players complete will progress them closer to leveling up during that Season. Crossplay: Crossplay is in MyTEAM! For the first time, players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to compete against each other or team up in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. In addition to playing with friends, this means shorter queues and matchmaking times across all MyTEAM multiplayer modes.

Crossplay is in MyTEAM! For the first time, players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to compete against each other or team up in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. In addition to playing with friends, this means shorter queues and matchmaking times across all MyTEAM multiplayer modes. Coach Cards: Coach Cards in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM are receiving a new way to bring the most out of a Player Cards' performance on the court with new Coach Boosts. Each Coach Card can now feature a unique boost in certain game situations.

