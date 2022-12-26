NCSOFT Will Show Off Throne & Liberty Gameplay On Tuesday

NCSOFT announced a brand new event happening on Tuesday, December 27th, as they will reveal a new gameplay for Throne & Liberty. Up until now, there hasn't really been a ton of discussion about the game, mainly because the developers have been keeping a lot of it close to the chest and not really revealing much of anything. The game has been known for over a year, and they haven't even really released a proper introduction to it or given a premise for the story happening in it. What little info we do have is kind of mundane as they talk about the "colorful and immersive gameplay" and the "dynamic weather changes." So the upcoming MMORPG has essentially been a giant mystery, despite being earmarked for the first half of 2023. It looks like they will attempt to reveal some of those lingering questions tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow 10am in South Korea, the team will be holding a special live stream event in which they will show off a special Director's Preview on their official YouTube Channel. The event will be hosted by NCSOFT's Chief Creative Officer, Taekjin Kim, who will provide an introduction of the game and highlight the direction of Throne & Liberty's development to fans and players alike. Several development directors will be taking part in the livestream, including principal development management officer Moonyoung Choi, producer Jongok Ahn, and game design director Moonseop Lee. All of whom will be guiding you through the presentation to show off different aspects of the game, all with Closed Captioning in multiple languages. This will essentially serve as the first major look at the game and what we can expect to see when we're actually in the middle of gameplay. For now, here's the official teaser trailer for the game before the content comes out.