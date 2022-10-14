NecroBoy: Path To Evilship Will Be Released On Halloween

Gravity Game Arise and developer Chillin' Wolf announced that NecroBoy: Path To Evilship is set to be released this Halloween. This puzzle adventure title will have you harnessing the powers of necromancy as you attempt to go from being a boy into a man, as you delve into the tomb of your hero to gain the abilities to do so. The crypt itself will come with a number of challenges, all designed to ward off intruders and test those who seek the power, but you'll be able to make short work of it all using your minions from beyond the grave. Enjoy the trailer below as the game releases on PC on October 31st.

"NecroBoy: Path To Evilship tells the story of a young necromancer aiming to become the greatest Lord of Evil! Using his dark powers, he's bringing his NecroMinions back to life to do his bidding and solve puzzles to venture forth into the crypt of his infamous hero, NecroMan! To gain these momentous powers, players must guide NecroBoy to delve into the treacherous tomb of the late NecroMan. Within the labyrinth tomb, players will summon the souls of the departed to become NecroBoy's minions. Order your minions to perform various actions, such as flipping switches, pushing blocks, moving platforms, and many more gimmicks to solve all the puzzles each level holds to proceed to the next level."

"Beware, because as you proceed, your journey will become ever perilous and frustrating as the stages and puzzles become larger and far more difficult. Traps, fire, bosses, and frustration await players. The answers are not always straightforward and require a good amount of logical thinking and looking out for clues. Even in the dark, there is still hope. Pay close attention to the early stages as NecroBoy unlocks his various powers that are essential to clearing puzzles and learning how best to command your minions. Our awkward hero is guided by his most loyal albeit reluctant minion, Lackey, a slightly different minion who possesses a greater intellect. As they explore even deeper the pair grow closer as Lackey at least attempts to impart wisdom and guidance upon his master, but Lackey himself may hold a secret of his own."