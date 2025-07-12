Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kepler Ghost, Neon Abyss 2, Veewo Games

Neon Abyss 2 Drops New Multiplayer Video Ahead Of Early Access

Get a better look at the multiplayer gameplay coming to Neon Abyss 2, as the game comes out in Early Access on Steam next week

Article Summary Neon Abyss 2 launches in Early Access on Steam with a brand-new 4-player online co-op mode.

Experience explosive run 'n' gun action, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies.

Choose unique weapons, collect Hatchmon allies, and experiment with new combat strategies.

Discover the innovative Faith System, fresh enemies, hidden secrets, and evolving roguelike gameplay.

Indie game developer Veewo Games and publisher Kepler Ghost have released a new video showing off the multiplayer content of Neon Abyss 2. The nearly 15-minute video, which you can check out above, has the developers going over everything you need to know about playing with others in the cybernetic roguelike sequel. Enjoy the video as the game drops onto Steam in Early Access on July 17. 2025.

Neon Abyss 2

Dive deeper into the chaotic, beautifully pixelated Abyss with Neon Abyss 2! The action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the possibilities are endless in this cybermyth roguelike. With explosive run 'n' gun gameplay, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies, Neon Abyss 2 delivers a dramatic, thrill-packed experience every time you enter. Neon Abyss 2 introduces exhilarating online 4-player co-op, allowing you and up to three friends to dive into the roguelike chaos together. Band together to multiply each of your unique synergies and combos, creating powerful forces of destruction. Coordinate your builds and conquer the Abyss as a team, even exploring different rooms within the same map to maximize efficiency and uncover hidden secrets and treasures.

What's your combat style? Smash enemies up close with a bat or saber, unleash attacks with deadly plants, or command fierce dragon-like creatures to fight for you—the choice is yours! With limitless options and imaginative weapons, every run lets you experiment with unique, wild ways to conquer the Abyss. Random item drops in the Abyss grant you powers that combine in surprising and powerful ways. Stack as many as you can to create wild, unstoppable synergies that make every run feel unique. Show the Abyss who's really in charge—there's no limit to how many items you can wield! Your favourite Abyss companions, now in even brighter colours! Hatch and collect these cute creatures, then evolve them into powerful and unique allies to spice up your runs. With a variety of Hatchmon to discover, each run brings new possibilities!

Introducing the all-new Faith System, designed to turn the tides when the Abyss gets unreasonable. How will you wield this power? Spend it in a shop stocked with powerful items, recruit more Hatchmon to fight by your side, or…risk it all in a game of chance? Either way, we have faith in you! Uncover a host of new features and surprises in this dynamic second installment. From new enemies and powerful gods to updated loot and hidden secrets, there's always something fresh to find. The Abyss awaits—dive deeper and uncover secrets you may not face alone!

