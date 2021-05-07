Neowiz Reveals Their Next Upcoming Title With Unsouled
Neowiz announced this morning that they will be releasing a new game, this one from Megusta Game as they're publishing Unsouled. Megusta Game, if you're not familiar, is a one-man development studio based in South Korea, who has been dedicating their time to making this game as good as they can. Neowiz picked them up with plans right now to release the game in Q3 2021 for Steam. You can read more up on it here as we wait for more info to be released.
- Ultra-violent combat – Counter your opponent and strike, using sword slashes, dashes, and soul powers in a graceful combat system that rewards player dedication. With a variety of unlockable abilities and an additional Training mode, you can learn to quickly dispatch enemies with a lethal arsenal of powerful chain combo attacks.
- Face your fate – Set in a beautiful but haunting world, Unsouled is an atmospheric Action-RPG about a mysterious power used with deadly purpose. Featuring highly-stylized combat that's fast-paced and rewarding, there's less focus on puzzling so no time is wasted on finding the way forward on your journey. Follow the path of fate, and face the challenges that lie ahead in this new game.
- Unravel the tale – Follow the story of a boy and girl with fate intertwined, brought together through a shared ability to absorb the souls of the dead. Discover how they use this power with different intent through environmental storytelling, where more is revealed by interacting with the world around you.
- Strengthen your resolve – Absorb the souls of the fallen and use them to grow your power. Enhance strength, learn new skills, and improve combat abilities.
- Explore detailed environments – Played from a top-down perspective but developed in 3D, Unsouled has a richly detailed world brought to life by a distinctive pixel art-style and ambient audio design.
- Into the abyss – Unsouled's combat system is deep and hard. But there is the abyss. You can design your own combo and practice combo trials.