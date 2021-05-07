Neowiz Reveals Their Next Upcoming Title With Unsouled

Neowiz announced this morning that they will be releasing a new game, this one from Megusta Game as they're publishing Unsouled. Megusta Game, if you're not familiar, is a one-man development studio based in South Korea, who has been dedicating their time to making this game as good as they can. Neowiz picked them up with plans right now to release the game in Q3 2021 for Steam. You can read more up on it here as we wait for more info to be released.