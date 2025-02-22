Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1M Bits Horde, META Publishing, Nested Lands

Nested Lands Has Launched a Brand-New Open Alpha

You can check out an Open Alpha for the upcoming city-builder survival RPG Nested Lands, as the team works toward a PC release this year

Article Summary Explore Nested Lands' Open Alpha, a city-builder survival RPG set in a plague-ridden medieval world.

Team up in online co-op or face challenges solo as you gather resources and build settlements.

Combat plague-driven foes and survive harsh weather in a dynamic, unpredictable environment.

Craft tools, recruit allies, and make pivotal choices shaping your legacy in this massive open world.

Developer 1M Bits Horde and publisher META Publishing have released a new Open Alpha for their upcoming title, Nested Lands. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a city-builder survival RPG in which you are literally trying to group up and survive in one of the worst parts of medieval times. Gather up survivors who have not succumbed to the sickness and build a new settlement away from everything that has taken so many of your craft necessities, build up your skills, and find ways to survive in a new place. What's more, you can take this on by yourself or team up in online co-op. We have more info and the trailer here, as the Open Alpha is live on Steam.

Nested Lands

A devastating plague has swept through the world, transforming it beyond recognition. A once lush, peaceful kingdom is now dark and mangled, with droves of bloodthirsty bandits and unpredictable madmen twisted by the plague roaming the lands. Show any sign of weakness, and death will come swiftly and painfully. There is no place for hope here; the remnants of humans, embittered and mutilated, can only pray to live another day.

In Nested Lands, players will start from nothing, rising to overcome monumental challenges and make their fame echo across the kingdom. Craft all the tools and resources needed to survive a harsh, highly interactive environment, build a settlement from the ground up, battle vicious foes, and recruit allies for extra help. The unpredictably harsh weather and the coming winter are equally worthy opponents of the settlement, and the highly detailed world full of random events won't grant players a single moment's rest. Every decision will be carefully watched and evaluated. Will the townspeople praise their worthy leader, or will their name instill fear into the common folk who dwell in this massive open world?

