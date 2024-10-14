Posted in: Bungie, Destiny, Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Destiny: Rising

NetEase Games Announces Destiny: Rising For Mobile

NetEase Games has a new mobile title in the works, as Destiny: Rising will bring players a new FPS experience in the Destiny universe

Article Summary Explore Destiny: Rising, a new FPS mobile experience in an alternate Destiny timeline by NetEase Games.

Create a character and enjoy single, co-op, and competitive modes with unique storylines post-Dark Age.

Choose between first-person or third-person views and customize your combat style and exotic weapons.

Uncover hidden stories across diverse sci-fi biomes and join friends in epic PvE and PvP battles.

NetEase Games revealed a new mobile game on the way as they are working on a Bungie-licensed Destiny title called Destiny: Rising. Unlike the two main titles in the franchise, this is an entirely new adventure that has been set in an alternate Destiny timeline. You'll make a new character and engage in an interesting storyline set in the post-Dark Age era. You'll have single, co-op, and competitive multiplayer options, many of which you'll recognize from Destiny 2, but with different twists and aspects. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but based on what we see here, we're guessing 2025 will be the target window since you don't see a ton of mobile titles come out during the holiday season. Enjoy the trailer above!

Destiny: Rising

Experience iconic, best-in-class sci-fi shooting action at your fingertips! Choose between the highly immersive first-person view or a new fully third-person action view and play with touchscreen or compatible controller precision. Enter an era of heroes and legends, where familiar faces from Destiny are joined by a host of new, intriguing characters. Each character comes with a rich personal story, unique personality, and formidable skills. Choosing the right character and mastering their combat style will be your key to overcoming the challenging foes that stand in your way. Choose from a wide array of game modes such as campaign missions and 6-player co-op strikes that are iconic to the Destiny franchise, along with all-new and replayable PvE and PvP modes.

Embark on thrilling online multiplayer action along with your fellow players. Build strong clans, experience fun and casual party game modes, customize shared spaces, and more. Join in with your friends to fight off invading enemies or challenge them to test your skill. Journey through a world fighting back against the darkness: From the sanctuary of Haven, a refuge for the Lightbearers and survivors, to the icy, ancient metro of Jiangshi and the arid expanse of the Red Sea Rift. Traverse diverse Sci-fi biomes and uncover hidden stories and adventures in a distant future Earth. Search for the seeds of hope that will shape the future of human civilization in an entirely new Destiny narrative. Countless powerful exotic weapons are available to customize according to your combat style. Explore different weapon and traits combinations, defeat enemies with different gameplay mechanics, and become the next master of arms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!