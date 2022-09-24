Netmarble Announces The King Of Fighters Arena For Mobile

Netmarble has revealed a brand new game on the way working with SNK as they will be releasing The King Of Fighters Arena. This version of the game will be a real-time action PvP title that will feature more of the traditional fighting game archetype, as it will primarily be fast-paced with simple controls for arcade-style combat. The game was originally shown off during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 as a follow-up to the already successful King Of Fighters AllStar. While the company didn't confirm this would be replacing it, it does feel like this will be the natural progression for the series if and when they decide to sunset the other. We have more info on the game below from the devs as pre-registration begins globally on September 28th.

With every character from the entire The King Of Fighters series available at the launch of The King Of Fighters Arena, fans will be able to jump into battle with their favorite fighter. Players can also expect in-game updates following launch that will expand The King Of Fighters Arena roster and experience through special collaborations and events. In addition, The King Of Fighters Arena will allow players to swap in-game tokens to MBX. The game, including its integration with Marblex, was first showcased at the Tokyo Game Show, receiving positive feedback from players as they experienced the 1:1 PVP battles and blockchain-integrated features. The game's debut at the Tokyo Game Show highlighted the overall exciting features of The King Of Fighters Arena. Beginning on September 28, fans of the franchise can pre-register The King Of Fighters Arena to gain special rewards and access to exclusive events. While detailed information on the worldwide launch will be determined progressively, the game will be available on Google Play, App Store as well as a PC version. The title will support English, Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, German and many other languages.