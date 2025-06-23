Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neotro Inc., NeverAwake Flashback, Phoenixx Inc.

NeverAwake Flashback Announced For Steam This Fall

The roguelite sequel to the original NeverAwake has a release window, as NeverAwake Flashback arrives on Steam sometime this Fall

Article Summary NeverAwake Flashback, a roguelike twin-stick shooter sequel, launches on Steam Fall 2024.

Play as Rem, battling twisted nightmares and childhood fears in procedurally generated arenas.

Mix and match 3 weapons and 3 accessories to take down unique bosses and challenging enemies.

Experience high replay value with 80+ levels, powerful boss fights, and multiple story endings.

Indie game developer Neotro Inc. and publisher Phoenixx Inc. revealed that their next game, NeverAwake Flashback, has been set for a Steam release this Fall. If you haven't seen this yet, the game is a sequel to the original NeverAwake, serving as an epic roguelike twin-stick shooter, complete with an expanded selection of swappable weapons and abilities. Which you will use in tandem with Rem's plushie Gabe-chan to defeat all of the enemies. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for the team to give us an official release date.

NeverAwake Flashback

After escaping the ordeals of NeverAwake, protagonist Rem thought she found peace, but her sweet dreams start to turn dark again. Joined by her plushie Gabe-chan, Rem must once again dive deep into her subconscious and fight literal sleep demons to enjoy peace once more. But now, the nightmares keep changing. Flying about procedurally-generated arenas, blasting away twisted versions of youthful fears like terrifying dentist tools, broccoli monsters, and aggressive chihuahua ghouls in 360-degree combat.

At the start of each run, combine three weapons and three accessories to optimize Rem's attacks to collect souls to progress and unlock upgrades. Use Gabe-chan's special abilities to help turn the tide against the apparitions. Fight through 50 procedurally-generated stages in randomized order, swapping out weapons and abilities as needed. Play through new series of levels each time, or use a simple code to replay a favorite seed of levels. Fight dangerous new bosses, navigate new hazards, in an experience that combines quick pick-up-and-play action while giving NeverAwake veterans new challenges in a familiar environment.

Kick out vegetables, dentists, and other monsters and blow away painful childhood memories!

Unique worldview set in a "girl's nightmare"

Beautiful hand-drawn graphics and animation

Unique game rules, high retryability

Fast-paced gameplay and powerful boss battles

Over 80 levels/dozens of tricky bosses

Numerous weapons and accessories, and their combination builds

High storytelling and multiple endings

