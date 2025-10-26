Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neotro Inc., NeverAwake Flashback, Phoenixx Inc.

NeverAwake Flashback Confirmed For December Release

NeverAwake Flashback has been given a release date, as the roguelike twin-stick shooter will be released for Steam this December

Article Summary NeverAwake Flashback launches December with new nightmares and procedurally-generated stages.

Rem and plushie Gabe-chan battle bizarre enemies in dynamic 360-degree twin-stick shooting combat.

Combine weapons and accessories, fight through 50+ levels, and face dangerous new bosses each run.

Beautiful hand-drawn visuals, high replay value, multiple endings, and unique "girl’s nightmare" vibe.

Indie game developer Neotro Inc. and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have confirmed a release date for their upcoming game, NeverAwake Flashback. Serving as a sequel to the original NeverAwake, this new roguelike twin-stick shooter has you battling nightmares from the mind of a child. After having a fun run on Steam with a free demo, the game has been confirmed for launch on December 10, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here, showing off more of the gameplay in the final version.

NeverAwake Flashback

After escaping the ordeals of NeverAwake, protagonist Rem thought she found peace, but her sweet dreams start to turn dark again. Joined by her plushie Gabe-chan, Rem must once again dive deep into her subconscious and fight literal sleep demons to enjoy peace once more. But now, the nightmares keep changing. Flying about procedurally-generated arenas, blasting away twisted versions of youthful fears like terrifying dentist tools, broccoli monsters, and aggressive chihuahua ghouls in 360-degree combat.

At the start of each run, combine three weapons and three accessories to optimize Rem's attacks to collect souls to progress and unlock upgrades. Use Gabe-chan's special abilities to help turn the tide against the apparitions. Fight through 50 procedurally-generated stages in randomized order, swapping out weapons and abilities as needed. Play through new series of levels each time, or use a simple code to replay a favorite seed of levels. Fight dangerous new bosses, navigate new hazards, in an experience that combines quick pick-up-and-play action while giving NeverAwake veterans new challenges in a familiar environment.

Kick out vegetables, dentists, and other monsters and blow away painful childhood memories!

Unique worldview set in a "girl's nightmare"

Beautiful hand-drawn graphics and animation

Unique game rules, high retryability

Fast-paced gameplay and powerful boss battles

Over 80 levels/dozens of tricky bosses

Numerous weapons and accessories, and their combination builds

High storytelling and multiple endings

