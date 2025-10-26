Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

NeverAwake Flashback Confirmed For December Release

NeverAwake Flashback has been given a release date, as the roguelike twin-stick shooter will be released for Steam this December

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • NeverAwake Flashback launches December with new nightmares and procedurally-generated stages.
  • Rem and plushie Gabe-chan battle bizarre enemies in dynamic 360-degree twin-stick shooting combat.
  • Combine weapons and accessories, fight through 50+ levels, and face dangerous new bosses each run.
  • Beautiful hand-drawn visuals, high replay value, multiple endings, and unique "girl’s nightmare" vibe.

Indie game developer Neotro Inc. and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have confirmed a release date for their upcoming game, NeverAwake Flashback. Serving as a sequel to the original NeverAwake, this new roguelike twin-stick shooter has you battling nightmares from the mind of a child. After having a fun run on Steam with a free demo, the game has been confirmed for launch on December 10, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here, showing off more of the gameplay in the final version.

NeverAwake Flashback Announced For Steam This Fall
Credit: Phoenixx Inc.

NeverAwake Flashback

After escaping the ordeals of NeverAwake, protagonist Rem thought she found peace, but her sweet dreams start to turn dark again. Joined by her plushie Gabe-chan, Rem must once again dive deep into her subconscious and fight literal sleep demons to enjoy peace once more. But now, the nightmares keep changing. Flying about procedurally-generated arenas, blasting away twisted versions of youthful fears like terrifying dentist tools, broccoli monsters, and aggressive chihuahua ghouls in 360-degree combat.

At the start of each run, combine three weapons and three accessories to optimize Rem's attacks to collect souls to progress and unlock upgrades. Use Gabe-chan's special abilities to help turn the tide against the apparitions. Fight through 50 procedurally-generated stages in randomized order, swapping out weapons and abilities as needed. Play through new series of levels each time, or use a simple code to replay a favorite seed of levels. Fight dangerous new bosses, navigate new hazards, in an experience that combines quick pick-up-and-play action while giving NeverAwake veterans new challenges in a familiar environment.

  • Kick out vegetables, dentists, and other monsters and blow away painful childhood memories!
  • Unique worldview set in a "girl's nightmare"
  • Beautiful hand-drawn graphics and animation
  • Unique game rules, high retryability
  • Fast-paced gameplay and powerful boss battles
  • Over 80 levels/dozens of tricky bosses
  • Numerous weapons and accessories, and their combination builds
  • High storytelling and multiple endings

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.