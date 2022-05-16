Neverwinter Sets Release Date For Dragonslayer Content

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios revealed the official release date for the new Dragonslayer content coming to Neverwinter. The content was revealed during D&D Direct but they didn't expand too much on it at the time. This is an entirely new module that will explore some really awesome aspects of D&D as you will become one of Smerdiuk Dragonbane's mighty dragonslayers. This, of course, means you will be traveling the lands as you enter epic lairs and hunt down chromatic dragons from the long lore of D&D monsters. The content will be a refresher for longtime veteran players and is designed to serve as a fun introduction to new players as you will have plenty to do as well as a number of adventures to look forward to. We have much more info below as Dragonslayer will drop onto PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on June 12th, 2022.

Following the events of Dragonbone Vale, the Shield of the North successfully drove Valindra Shadowmantle out of the Sword Coast, but not before she managed to cast a flawed version of the Scaleblight Mythal. The malevolent spell awakened countless dragons to the phenomenon of dragonsight, twisting their motivations and driving them to wild rage. The call for help sounds out once more in Dragonslayer, where players will need to hunt down these deadly dragons, alongside fellow dragonslayers in hopes of saving the Sword Coast. For the first time ever in Neverwinter, the new module Dragonslayer will allow players to experience a new Dragon Hunt system that lets them become one of Smeriduk Dragonbone's mighty dragonslayers to counterattack dragons in their very lairs. The new system will feature the option of battling various chromatic dragons – from icy White Dragons to cunning Black Dragons – of different ages (Young, Adult, Ancient) with each dragon type presenting its own unique set of challenges to overcome, lairs to explore and rewards to acquire. The upcoming update will also bring a complete revamp of Neverwinter's dragons, giving these deadly creatures all-new attacks, spells and the ability to take to the skies. Longtime veteran players and new players can also look forward to a major update for the beloved "Temple of Tiamat" Trial as the new version will feature new mechanics and challenges, along with Normal and Master difficulty options.

