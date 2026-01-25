Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chickenauts, Kautki Cave, SneakyBox, Untold Tales

New Action Roguelike Chickenauts Announced For Steam

A brand-new companion based action roguelike game called Chickenauts was announced this month, coming to Early Access shortly

Battle alien chickens, rescue mutated companions, and build unique loadouts each run.

Short, intense randomized runs offer fast-paced gameplay with countless stacking mutations.

Unlock new weapons, upgrades, and companions that carry over between playthroughs.

Indie game developers SneakyBox and Kautki Cave, with publisher Untold Tales, have revealed their latest game on the way, Chickenauts. This is a new companion-based action roguelike in which you will take on evil alien chickens who have come down and kidnapped your flock from the ranch. Whenever you free one, you have the ability to mutate and change it to help you in your quest to free the others. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the team have said an Early Access version will be coming "soon."

Chickenauts

Chickenauts is a companion-based, action roguelike. Blast your way through a massive, randomized alien mothership with an assortment of lethal, mutated chicken companions at your side. It all starts when some goshdarn pesky aliens land right outside your farm and abduct all your chickens to run all sorts of insane genetic experiments on them! Grab your gun and mutated chicken companion of mass destruction to teach these alien scum a lesson about trespassing and private property.

Create unique companions of mass destruction with each run. While teaching alien scum a lesson or two, you'll free, arm, and mutate various chicken companions, equally hell-bent on revenge and destruction. Each chicken companion is inspired by pop-cultural icons and brings very different traits and abilities. With multiple, stacking mutations to pick from along the way, you will create overpowered, game-breaking chickens of mass destruction on each run.

Fast and varied runs deliver short but intense sessions made up of compact, randomized rooms that take under a minute to clear. You'll face multiple chicken abomination enemy types and bosses, ensuring no encounter is the same. Rooms, enemy spawns, plus all mutations, upgrades, and loot drops are all randomized, so each run is unpredictable and encourages experimentation. But failure doesn't mean total defeat. Collected eggs, weapons, and unlocked companions all carry over when you go again.

Short but intense rounds. Each room takes under a minute to clear.

A collection of pop culture-inspired companions with different abilities

Mutate companions with randomized, stacking abilities on each run.

Multiple enemies and boss types

Randomized rooms, enemy spawns, mutations, upgrades, and loot drops

Make progress with each run.

