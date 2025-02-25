Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Lonesome Guild, Tiny Bull Games

New Action RPG The Lonesome Guild Announced

DON'T NOD has a new action RPG game on the way called The Lonesome Guild, as they dropped the first trailer showing the game off

Article Summary DON'T NOD announces new action RPG, The Lonesome Guild, for Fall 2025.

Play as Ghost, a spirit with no memories, in a world plagued by loneliness.

Recruit six unique misfits, switch between them in dynamic combat.

Solve puzzles, explore Etere, unlocking powerful combos and secrets.

Developer Tiny Bull Studios and publisher DON'T NOD have revealed their next game, which is called The Lonesome Guild. Revealed during theID@Xbox IGN Fan Fest this week, this is a top-down single-player action RPG all about friendship and connection, featuring a crew of animal adventurers who have come together for a common goal. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game has been given a Fall 2025 release window.

The Lonesome Guild

In The Lonesome Guild, a single-player action RPG, you play as Ghost, a spirit with no memories in a world consumed by loneliness. As a creeping mist spreads, corrupting all in its path, you must gather a ragtag party of six misfits, each with unique abilities, stories, and struggles. Seamlessly switch between them in battle and exploration, forging bonds that unlock powerful combos and heartfelt moments by the campfire. With dynamic combat, puzzle-solving, and a world brimming with secrets, The Lonesome Guild is a tale of friendship, hope, and the strength found in togetherness.

The ragtag group of unlikely friends you'll recruit each will bring their own story, quirks, motives, and abilities. Switch seamlessly between the six of them during exploration and combat to navigate Etere, solve puzzles, and defeat enemies! Relationships are the heart and soul of The Lonesome Guild – it's a party, literally. As your friendship grows, so does your power with new abilities and combos. A party can only be strong if each member is strong too – unravel your new friends' stories and help them find peace. Unlock side quests, new abilities, and heartfelt chats by the campfire. Together, we're unstoppable!

Three difficulty levels, a roster of cool abilities, one very powerful Ghost power. Test your might in intense battles where you can switch between characters whenever you fancy and ambush enemies with clever combos. Build your dream team and fight your way through Etere. Etere is full of charm and secrets, mystery and treasures to uncover. From unearthing old secrets in the ruins to gathering round campfires in the forest, there's always something new around the corner in The Lonesome Guild. Solve puzzles, explore vibrant landscapes, and find shiny things as you restore balance and hope to the world.

