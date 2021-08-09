Kill Team: Octarius Boxed Set By Games Workshop, In Review

Games Workshop, the renowned tabletop game design company known for its various wargames set in its grimdark setting within the 41st Millennium, Warhammer 40,000, as well as Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, its adjacent wargame set in the Mortal Realms, has sent Bleeding Cool a free advance review copy of Kill Team: Octarius, a skirmish-type wargame that falls firmly in the former camp. With its stunning battlefield terrain and the conflicts between the Death Korps of Krieg and the Ork Kommandos, this game is astoundingly detailed in its attention to gritty, wartime aesthetic. Here's what we think of it!

As mentioned above, this boxed set has so much attention to detail contained within it. With a number of Ork Kommandos and Veteran Guardsmen of the Death Korps of Krieg (totalling 22 models overall, although the box mentions 23), Kill Team: Octarius is a fantastic foray into the game if you haven't yet picked up the core game (which we have reviewed quite some time ago) or the Pariah Nexus boxed set expansion.

And that's to say nothing of the terrain. Games Workshop has surely spared no expense in getting quality terrain to its player base. The many barricades, Ork encampments, and piles of wartime scrap and debris make the game all that much more engaging to behold.

Ultimately, as with most wargames, Kill Team: Octarius is a lot to assemble. With a metric boatload of sprues for Veteran Guards, Orks, and terrain, you can be sure that this boxed set will occupy you for quite some time. However, it's worth it in the end, for the box contains everything you need to tote one force for the game, be it one, the other, or a different force entirely.

All in all, if you are an avid fan of the grimdark setting of Warhammer 40,000 by Games Workshop, you'll want to pick this box up for the terrain alone, but you'll certainly want it if you play either of the factions contained within. What do you think about the Octarius boxed set, though? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!