New Doctor Strange Content Comes To Marvel Contest Of Champions

Kabam has revealed a new event coming to Marvel Contest of Champions as we got new content centered around Doctor Strange. As you might suspect, this update is being done to promote the upcoming movie coming out next week, as they have brought in more oddities from the multiverse in a special event called Strange Fates. You'll get Doctor Strange added to your roster, but you'll only be able to claim him for a limited time. You'll also get some help from new champions as Wong and Rintrah join the battle. You can check out more about the event below.

Doctor Strange Joins Your Roster A master of mystical arts and medical sciences, the Champion known as Doctor Stephen Vincent Strange, M.D., Ph.D, and Sorcerer Supreme (but you can just call him Doctor Strange), will join all rosters of new and existing Summoners. Log in before June 8th to claim your FREE Doctor Strange! New Event: Strange Fates An unseen enemy has begun to weaken the magical wards that help protect The Battlerealm, and it falls to Wong to stop them! Teaming up with America Chavez and the mystical minotaur Rintrah, Wong will need all his wits and wisdom to overcome this mysterious foe.

New Champions A Master of the Mystic Arts and the current Sorcerer Supreme (through a technicality), Wong is a stoic individual that has devoted his life to protecting the Sanctum Sanctorum using the Mystic Arts of Kamar-Taj, taking on the mantle of his former master, the Ancient One. While his applications of the mystic arts may not be as robust as those of previous Sorcerer Supremes, his vast knowledge and familiarity with tomes and magical relics make him a more than a capable adversary, on and off the battlefield. Rintrah is a being from another dimension, hailing from the planet R'Vaal. His mystical potential was first realized by Enitharmon the Weaver, who started Rintrah's training in the ways of magic. Travelling from his homeworld, Rintrah began apprenticing under the sorcerer supreme himself, Doctor Strange. Combining the power of arcane might and the brute strength of hoof and horn, Rintrah is a force to be reckoned with by any who would dare threaten him or the Sanctum Sanctorum.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYPzI5oI8bM