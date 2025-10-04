Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aggro Crab, Crashout Crew

New Frantic Forklift Co-Op Game Crashout Crew Announced

Can you and thre of your friends manage a shipping company only using forklifs? You can try your luck with the game Crashout Crew

Article Summary Crashout Crew is a chaotic four-player co-op game where you manage a shipping warehouse with forklifts.

Work together or collide as you race to sort wild orders, from explosives to primates, under tight deadlines.

Customize and upgrade your forklifts, tackle wild contracts, and handle physics-based warehouse madness.

Try the free Crashout Crew demo during Steam Next Fest from October 13-20; full release date coming soon.

Indie game developer and publisher Aggro Crab revealed their latest game on the way, as they showed off a new co-op title called Crashout Crew. Created by the same team that brought you PEAK, Another Crab's Treasure, and Going Under, this is a four-player co-op game where you all run the back-end of a shipping company using nothing but forklifts to get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible. The game has no release date, but it does have a free demo coming up for Steam Next Fest from October 13-20. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Crashout Crew

At De Nile Shipping, things move fast. And if they don't, you're the problem. Make a crew of up to four overworked friends and drive into a frantic co-op forklift experience where teamwork is key, and disaster is inevitable. Research shows the best way to hit impossible deadlines is to build for speed, not safety. That's why our warehouse isn't just a workplace, it's a full-blown raceway! Our forklifts come tricked out with boost and drift capabilities for maximum productivity (and employee enrichment). Just try not to smash into each other. Thanks to our forklifts' patented "Easy-Grab" functionality, sorting and stacking is a breeze. Remember to constantly yell at your coworkers to keep the warehouse organized to avoid becoming buried under a pile of missed quotas. And chickens.

Our warehouse is equipped to handle the most outlandish orders from across the globe. Lemons, anvils, explosives, primates… if you can dream it, we can deliver it! Fulfill a variety of unique contracts with over 20 types of boxes guaranteed to make your job a physics-based nightmare! De Nile Shipping understands that customer convenience comes at the cost of employee safety, so please handle any volatile orders with care. Any damages will come out of your paycheck! We might be out of budget for warehouse improvements, but you're still welcome to spend your own hard-earned cash on new devices and forklift upgrades that are sure to make your job easier, if not a little safer!

Online, lobby-based co-op physics chaos for up to four players

A variety of contracts to complete, each with a unique set of crazy boxes to ship

Manage your stress, and don't crash out – or you'll end up making your friends' lives even tougher!

or you'll end up making your friends' lives even tougher! Upgrade your warehouse and forklift to make the job easier! It'll all reset after the contract, so no need to hoard your money!

Additional Safety Violations modify the warehouse to add even more chaos! If the shift was tough before, just wait until the lights go out!

