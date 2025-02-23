Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lunchbox Entertainment, Sirocco

New High Seas MOBA Sirocco Announced With Free Demo

There's a new 5v5 MOBA in the works called Sirocco, which currently has a free demo available on Steam for you to try out

Article Summary Experience the nautical 5v5 MOBA Sirocco, featuring a free demo on Steam.

Innovative gameplay with ship hero swapping and auto-firing weapons for dynamic strategy.

Roguelike elements keep each match fresh, favoring creativity over rigid roles.

Sirocco's unique economic system ensures every player contributes to team victory.

Indie game developer and publisher Lunchbox Entertainment has revealed a new 5v5 MOBA title in the works as you take to the high seas in Sirocco. Taking after Vampire Survivors and arena combat from Warcraft 3, you'll work with other players to set up a strategy to fight off your human enemies on the other team. However, the game has a few twists that involve building on creativity and strategies, such as swapping abilities, that pull focus from just assigning players to spots and raging on them when they fail. The game has a free demo, which you can play right now, as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Sirocco

In Sirocco you take command of a ship through a vibrant, wind-swept world. Unlike other MOBAs, Sirocco features mid-match "hero" switching, auto-firing equipable weapons, and "skill shot" abilities with no complex item systems to memorize or bog down the action. Its roguelike progression also keeps the gameplay fresh and new every game. Its customizable abilities, upgrades, and playstyles will appeal to all levels of players. Ditch the roles, hard counters, and last hits in Sirocco in a new MOBA inspired by the beloved Warcraft 3 mod: Battleships. Rally your team as you swap abilities mid-match, load up auto-firing weapons, and craft strategies on the fly. No rules — just fun.

Without fixed roles and hard counters, learn as you go and discover your own strategies instead of being punished for not following the strategies of others. Sirocco utilizes an auto-fire mechanic and economic system that promotes team fighting and positioning over last-hitting NPCs. Combine specialized weapons, ship abilities, and ability augmentations to develop your own way of playing. In Sirocco, teams win, not individuals, so whether you are 10-0 or 0-10, our economic system ensures all your friends are critical to achieving victory.

