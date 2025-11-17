Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cozy Marbles, Mythwright, Pixel Pea Games

New Marble Engineering Sim Cozy Marbles Announces

Build all sorts of different contraptions to make marbels run the gambit in Cozy Marbles, coming to Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary Cozy Marbles is a creative marble run engineering sim announced for Steam, targeting a 2026 release.

Build intricate marble courses with a wide variety of customizable parts, colors, and materials.

Enjoy relaxing lo-fi ASMR sounds and whimsical marble customization, including hats and silly arms.

Share your marble masterpieces online, racing marbles through wild contraptions and challenging courses.

Indie game developer Pixel Pea Games and publisher Mythwright have revealed their latest title on the way, as we got our first look at Cozy Marbles. This is an engineering game where you'll use resources from different models and kits to build a marbel run course as simple or extravagant as you want. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is aiming for a 2026 release.

Cozy Marbles

Cozy Marbles is a comfy game about building marble runs on a sunny afternoon. Using a huge range of bits and pieces, fit together the marble course you've always wanted to build and play with. Unwind to a lo-fi ASMR soundscape and roll with the nostalgia. Tinker with freeform construction tools and a rich library of parts. Design awesome loops, twists and drops, then roll your marbles off on their adventure. Take "playing with marbles" to a whole new level by guiding them across complex courses, bouncing them over obstacles with boosters and ramps, and even shooting them from cannons.

Build your marble run from wood, metal or plastic, choose its colors and give it a name. Customize your cosy marbles with a range of colors, facial expressions, stylish hats and silly little arms that flail while rolling. Cozy Marbles is a little game with a big brain. Plan and experiment with all sorts of marble constructs, from marble rollercoasters to wacky apparatus. Watch your marbles flow through carefully laid routes… or fly way off track!

Assemble a marble course, place its finish line, and drop your marbles to watch them race to the end. May the best marble win. The best next step after perfecting your marble masterpiece (or grotesque marble trap) is to share it with the world. Export and import courses to show off your build and try everyone else's.

