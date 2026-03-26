Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Alien Deathstorm, first person shooter, fps, horror, sci-fi

New Sci-Fi FPS Game Alien Deathstorm Announced

During today's Xbox Partner Preview, RFebellion Developments revealed their latest game in the works called Alien Deathstorm

Article Summary Alien Deathstorm is a new sci-fi FPS revealed by Rebellion Developments at the Xbox Partner Preview event.

Play as a Combat Engineer first responder investigating a devastated, storm-ravaged off-world colony.

Face relentless alien threats and brutal environmental hazards as you fight to survive and uncover the truth.

No official release date yet for Alien Deathstorm, but an atmospheric trailer offers an early look at the action.

Developer and publisher Rebellion Developments announced their latest game during the Xbox Partner Preview today, as we got our first look at Alien Deathstorm. This is an all-new visceral first-person shooter, action-horror title, in which you play a first responder who has traveled to a distant off-world colony, only to find the place has been decimated by a cataclysmic storm, as well as the arrival of alien creatures that seem hellbent on ripping everything and everyone apart. It will be up to you to navigate your way through the place to discover what's happened, finding those you can and trying to make it off this planet alive. The game doesn't have a release window, though if we had to guess, it seems like this is a 2027 title. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait to learn more.

Survive As a Combat Engineer at a Decimated Colony in Alien Deathstorm

In Alien Deathstorm, you play as the Combat Engineer, a highly trained first responder, who has been dispatched to a remote, off-world colony that has suffered a complete loss of communications. Arriving days or potentially weeks ahead of a full rescue fleet, your job is to determine what has caused the colony to fall silent and try to save as many lives as possible. As you land the Deathstorm is tearing the colony to shreds. You must navigate the ongoing destruction, amid apocalyptic conditions, and with the threat of unknown alien horrors. You knew it was going to be bad, but it's much worse than you thought it would be, and it's going downhill fast. What you thought was a rescue mission has now become a fight for survival.

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