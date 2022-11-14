New Shiny Shadows Arrive In Pokémon GO Team Rocket Takeover 2022

A shadow falls over Pokémon GO once again with a Team GO Rocket Takeover that introduces new Shadow Pokémon, unlocks new Shiny-capable Shadows through the Leaders, adds Shiny Pawniard to the Strange Egg pool, and brings back Shadow Mewtwo. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details of the new wave of Pokémon GO content coming as part of this Team GO Rocket takeover:

Date and time: Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17th, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Shiny Pawniard will be released in 12 KM Strange Eggs. New Shiny Shadows? : It has now been confirmed that the Team Leaders will have new Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. This time, we are getting one returning Shiny-capable Shadow and two new ones. Here's a breakdown of which Pokémon can be encountered through which Leader: Shiny Shadow Mawile can be encountered through Arlo Shiny Shadow Machop can be encountered through Cliff. Shadow Machamp is a meta-shifting Fighting-type Pokémon and has been out for quite a while, but this is the first time that you'll be able to catch and evolve a Shiny Shadow one up. Shiny Shadow Sableye can be encountered through Sierra.

Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn a Mysterious Component.