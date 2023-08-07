Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deathbound, Tate Multimedia, Trialforge Studio

New Soulslike Game Deathbound Announced For 2024

Trialforge Studio and Tate Multimedia have announced Deathbound, a new Soulslike game in development, aiming for release in 2024.

Indie game developer Trialforge Studio and publisher Tate Multimedia revealed their latest game on the way with the new Soulslike title Deathbound. The game is primarily an action RPG that is set in the world of Ziêmina, where Life and Death find themselves in a conflicting struggle. You plan a lone knight clearing the lands of evil, as you will absorb the essence of fallen warriors to help uncover the secrets hidden all around you. The game has a weird kind of techno-medieval vibe going for it, with creatures that just never seem to give up until the die. We got more info on the game and the announcement trailer below, as they are aiming to release the game sometime in 2024.

"Deathbound is set in a crumbling civilization where the clash between fanatical faith and unnatural science decimated the world of Ziêminal and the great city of Akratya. Throughout their crusade, players will encounter ruthless monsters who will test the will and valor of all who knock at their door. Within Ziêminal, there is no good nor evil, only justifications. Akratya is a vile and dangerous city. It will take more than the traditional sword and shield to conquer, let alone survive. Deathbound features a unique Binding System allowing players to absorb the essence of the fallen warriors found throughout the world. Essence offers the opportunity to craft catered playstyles through a diverse range of skills and abilities, as well as form a party."

"Through dynamic transformation, players can switch between the heroes in a party at any time and adapt to the many perilous situations they will find themselves in. Binding also allows players to deliver devastating Morphstrikes using the combined powers of all the absorbed fallen. The line between life and death is razor-thin. A carefully executed Morphstrike can change the tide of battle. The memories and identities of the fallen will be uncovered through Binding as well. In addition to the environment and items, essence will reveal the narrative behind the world of Ziêminal and its inhabitants. Though players must tread carefully when Binding, as not all heroes converge harmoniously. The conflicts caused by divergent essences absorbed will greatly impact the gameplay and narrative alike."

