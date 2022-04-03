New Species Salandit & Salazzle Arrive Today In Pokémon GO

The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event has begun in Pokémon GO. It has brought forth a new wave of Shadow Pokémon including Shadow Alolan Rattata, Shadow Alolan Sandshrew, Shadow Alolan Exeggutor, Shadow Sudowoodo, Shadow Girafarig, and Shadow Numel which can all be encountered via Grunts. The Team GO Rocket Leaders have different Shadows that can now be encountered as Shinies with Shiny Shadow Drowsee returning and Shiny Shadow Exeggcute and Shiny Shadow Cubone debuting in Pokémon GO for the first time. Capping off the Team GO Rocket debuts is a new Shadow Legendary being used by Giovanni: Shadow Latias. However, it's not just Team GO Rocket content that is coming to Pokémon GO with this All-Hands Rocket Retreat event. We're also getting two brand new species in the game as the Alola reveal continues. Salandit and its evolution of Salazzle are now live!

Get to know Salandit and Salazzle in Pokémon GO:

Salandit: Classification: The Toxic Lizard Pokémon Typing: Poison/Fire-type Pokédex Entries: It burns its bodily fluids to create a poisonous gas. When its enemies become disoriented from inhaling the gas, it attacks them. Volcanoes or dry, craggy places are its home. It emanates a sweet-smelling poisonous gas that attracts bug Pokémon, then attacks them. The males will do whatever the females tell them. They give the females most of their food. Due to malnutrition, the males can't evolve. It weakens opponents and sends them reeling with its poisonous gas. Salandit doesn't deal well with Spinda, since it's always reeling.



Now, that male/female dichotomy is important in understanding these two. Only female Salandit can evolve into Salazzle. Males are not known to evolve.

Salazzle: Classification: The Toxic Lizard Pokémon Typing: Poison/Fire-type Pokédex Entries: For some reason, only females have been found. It creates a reverse harem of male Salandit that it lives with. Filled with pheromones, its poisonous gas can be diluted to use in the production of luscious perfumes. Salazzle lives deep in caves and forces the Salandit it has attracted with its pheromones to serve it. It punishes Salandit that couldn't bring it food with a fierce slap of its flame-spewing palm.

