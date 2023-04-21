New State Mobile Adds Ace League With New April Update New State Mobile has an update for April 2023 in which the team at Krafton have added the Ace League and a new Survivor Pass.

Krafton Inc. has released a new update for New State Mobile this month, which adds a brand new mode for you to experience in the Ace League. The Ace League is basically a new battle royale competition that will give you a chance to play on a more thrilling map where you earn your way up the card like a competition until they crown a champion. The update also comes with upgrades, improved rewards, and a new Survivor Pass. We have the developer notes about it all below as you can read more of the finer details in their latest patch notes.

New State Mobile Ace League Ace League, a new battle royale competition, starts in the latter half of each season. The inaugural Ace League's preliminary round runs from May 13th to 19th, with the main event on May 20th and 21st. Players need a 3,000+ tier score (Diamond V) and a main event ticket, which is awarded to preliminaries' first-place winners, to participate. The contest features third-person squad mode, magnetic field balance, daily map changes, and higher rewards, including chicken medals, BP, experience points, and Prestige Coins. The main event winner becomes the Ace League champion and receives additional rewards. New Survivor Pass Survivor Pass Vol.18 features Hunters faction's "Carnage" as the protagonist. Reaching all pass levels unlocks Carnage's skin for free, while upgrading to premium or legacy passes offers additional rewards, including the "Crystal Kingdom Set." Erangel Map Updates

Map and mode updates include the "Avanpost" area on NEW STATE MOBILE's "Erangel" map, which has been transformed into a new building that offers more dynamic gameplay. Futuristic vehicles "Nova" and "Lightning" replace the "Electron" vehicle on the map. "Siege" mode, formerly in the "Graveyard" battlefield, reopens as a solo mode with improved balance and season-end rewards based on rankings.

