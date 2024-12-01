Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Journey to the Void, RuneHeads

New Strategy RPG Journey To The Void Announced For Steam

There's a new indie stratgey RPG title in the works for Steam, as developer RuneHeads are currently working on Journey to the Void

Article Summary Discover Journey to the Void, a new indie strategy RPG with roguelite and deck builder elements.

Engage in grid-based combat, using strategic action cards to fend off enemy hordes.

Shape your hero's journey with moral choices, trades, and unique character backgrounds.

Explore eight elemental regions, face ten bosses, and experience unique runs each playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher RuneHeads have revealed their latest title on the way, as they are working on Journey to the Void. The game is a bit of a hybrid as you're getting a strategy RPG game that mixes elements of roguelite gameplay and deck builder mechanics, as you'll fight enemies on a grid system. You take on the role of a hero making his way through a corrupted world, attempting to vanquish foes and restore order while pushing back against the forces darkening this world. We have more info below, along with the first trailer above, as we wait to see when they plan to release part or all of the game.

Journey to the Void

In this hybrid strategy roguelite deck builder, you must protect your hero from hordes of enemies in a grid-based combat system. Prepare to fend off attacks from all directions as you remain stationary at the center of the battlefield. Use your action cards wisely, strategically combining energy, cards, effects, and knowledge of your enemies to overcome the odds. What do you get when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object? Chaos, and lots of it. With 100+ different cards, items, and weapons with unique effect combinations, you'll craft the ultimate stalwart against the forces of corruption. Build deck synergies and choose key skills upgrades as you set out to save the world.

Decide your character's journey. Trade with merchants, be faced with moral decisions along the way and shape your hero's adventure. Unlock unique hero backgrounds that alter your starting deck and can impact the strategy of your run each time you play. The world, divided into eight elemental regions, will permanently react to the multitude of choices you make. Each time you play, experience completely unique runs within an overarching story, with over 100 enemies, ten bosses, different starting decks, and 25 arenas to discover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!