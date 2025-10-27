Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Descent of Lunaris, Unison Games

New Turn-Based RPG Descent Of Lunaris Announced

A new sci-fi turn-based RPG called Descent Of Lunaris has been announced, set to be released for PC via Steam sometime in 2026

Investigate a mysterious lunar signal as operatives exploring twisted, evolving underground dungeons.

Features first-person exploration, branching paths, and a hybrid combat system within a surreal sci-fi world.

Choices affect narrative progression, with strange characters, optional bosses, and hidden secrets to discover.

Indie game developer and publisher Unison Games has announced their latest game on the way, as we got our first look at Descent of Lunaris. This is a new sci-fi dungeon-crawling turn-based RPG that blends narrative storytelling, first-person exploration, and a hybrid combat system into one very genre-bending title. We have the first trailer and info here as the game is currently being planned for a 2026 release.

Descent of Lunaris

Set in the year 2070, a lunar mining operation uncovers an impossible signal emanating from deep within the moon. The moment it is unearthed, the base's machines turn violent, slaughtering most of the inhabitants. A team of operatives from across the globe is dispatched to descend into the newly uncovered world, uncover the cause, and confront truths that will change human history forever.

Players aren't simply fighting to survive another descent, they're unraveling a mystery that asks difficult questions about the nature of humanity itself. Every floor deepens the uncertainty: are you discovering the truth, or being led somewhere you were always meant to go? Are you investigating, or are you the one on trial? This is a dungeon crawler for a new generation: one that remembers the past, embraces the present, and peers unflinchingly into a future that may be darker than we expect.

In Descent of Lunaris, players will navigate a sprawling network of grid-based levels hidden beneath the lunar surface, each one designed with branching paths, environmental storytelling, and dark secrets. As they descend deeper, dungeons evolve beyond industrial corridors and lunar rock into surreal landscapes shaped by an unknown source. Familiar structures and mythologies appear twisted and distorted, constantly shifting the tone of exploration from eerie discovery to psychedelic nightmare.

Exploration isn't just about survival, as every area is filled with strange characters who could be allies, enemies, or something in between depending on player choices. Unlocking hidden passages, uncovering optional bosses, and piecing together fragments of story, turns the descent itself into a narrative arc: each area not only tests your party's endurance and combat ability, but also reveals unsettling glimpses of humanity's reflection in the eyes of something that should not exist.

