Evercade Has Announced The Tomb Raider Collection 2

Evercade has a second Tomb Raider collection on the way for their consoles, which will include a special standalone bonus level

Article Summary Evercade reveals Tomb Raider Collection 2 with two classic games and a special bonus level.

Includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles with enhanced performance.

The exclusive Times Bonus Level, from 2000, is now playable on console for the first time.

Releases in April 2025, with pre-orders starting February 28; priced at £24.99, $29.99, and €29.99.

Evercade revealed this week they've once again teamed up with Crystal Dynamics to release a second Tomb Raider collection for their retro console system. The aptly named Tomb Raider Collection 2 contains two specific titles, as you're getting Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles, as well as The Times Bonus Level that PC players got in 2000, along with a full-color manual and a cartridge compatible with all their retro console models. We have more details below as the collection arrives this April. Meanwhile, Collection 1 is still available with the first three games in the series.

Tomb Raider Collection 2

As milestones in one of the most beloved gaming franchises of all time, both games showcase the creative ingenuity, gripping narratives, and intricate level design that helped define Lara Croft as a cultural icon. Fans can once again immerse themselves in the atmospheric puzzles and high-stakes action that made these titles groundbreaking when first released in their original 32-bit form, with performance improvements optimizing the experience for Evercade players and those playing on modern displays.

For the first time on a 32-bit platform, this collection also includes the exclusive bonus level originally distributed via The Times Newspaper. This rare level, set in a mysterious Egyptian tomb, has been faithfully converted to this cartridge, making it accessible to console players for the very first time. This cartridge will be part of the red-colored home console line and be numbered #45. The price of this cartridge is £24.99, $29.99, and €29.99, and it will be released in April 2025, with pre-orders opening on February 28, 2025, through all Evercade retailers.

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999) – Follow Lara Croft on a thrilling quest across Egypt as she uncovers the secrets of an ancient tomb, encounters supernatural forces, and fights to survive. Packed with puzzles, action, and stunning locations, this game is a celebrated classic and a key title in Lara's illustrious career.

– Follow Lara Croft on a thrilling quest across Egypt as she uncovers the secrets of an ancient tomb, encounters supernatural forces, and fights to survive. Packed with puzzles, action, and stunning locations, this game is a celebrated classic and a key title in Lara's illustrious career. Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000) – A unique retrospective of Lara's past adventures, blending new challenges with glimpses of her earlier escapades. From high-tech heists to mythological mysteries, this game showcases Lara's versatility and enduring charm.

– A unique retrospective of Lara's past adventures, blending new challenges with glimpses of her earlier escapades. From high-tech heists to mythological mysteries, this game showcases Lara's versatility and enduring charm. The Times Bonus Level – Originally released in 2000 as a standalone level for PC users through The Times Newspaper, this special level is set in a mysterious Egyptian tomb. It has now been meticulously converted for inclusion in the 32-bit version, marking the first time it has been playable in 32-bit form. The level is available from the in-game menu for Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation.

