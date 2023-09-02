Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Rise Of The Angry Earth

New World Announces Rise Of The Angry Earth Expansion

Amazon Games has revealed the first major expansion for New World is on the way, which they called Rise Of The Angry Earth.

Amazon Games have something major coming to New World as they revealed the game's first expansion this week called Rise Of The Angry Earth. As you can see from the artwork below, this new expansion adds mounts for you to tame and take into battle, as well as roam the world with. They're also adding a new progression that increases the level cap to 65. You'll also see a new gear rarity, weapon, a transformed Zone, a new end-game Expedition, and Heartrune ability, among other additions. You'll about able to purchase the expansion for $30 or get it and the base game together for $70 as part of the Elysian Edition bundle. We have more info about the expansion from the devs, as you can get a much more detailed account on their latest blog. The expansion will launch on October 3, 2023.

"In Rise of the Angry Earth, the southeastern tip of Aeternum, formerly known as First Light, has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been ravaged by the fury of Artemis and the Angry Earth. No one is certain what has become of the people and villages that once populated the area, and a deadly barrier has kept all but the most intrepid from attempting to find out. This abundance of earthly powers has awakened the mighty Beast Lords, a new possible adversary facing the people of Aeternum, but with them also comes a boon – the secret to taming and riding animals."

"New World: Rise of the Angry Earth players will be able to summon a mount for faster traversal across Aeternum, mastering horses, dire wolves, and lions, each with a unique look, dyeable equipment and a name players can set. Players will also have access to a new weapon – the Flail. The Flail is a versatile one-handed weapon with the option for an offhand shield. Through a combination of melee, arcane magic, and strong defenses, the wielder can bolster their group's effectiveness without dropping the offensive."

