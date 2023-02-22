New World Announces Seasons Will Now Be Part Of The Game Amazon Games will be kicking off the first season for New World this Spring, having tiered rewards and events for players to engage.

Amazon Games revealed this morning that they will now have seasonal content for New World, introducing the first season called Fellowship & Fire. As you might suspect, the team is looking to run seasonal content like a lot of other games do, but with a few minor changes to the system, so it isn't like every other pass you've encountered. First off, let's talk about what you'll be seeing as the game will have a Seasonal Story for each one they launch, starting with this first one in the spring. There will also be a Season Pass in which you can pay for higher tiers of content and earn them along the way, players can still earn free content in the game throughout the season, but there will be more for players who put money down. There will also be Seasonal World Events, so rather than simply adding them on occasion like they have been doing, you'll see planned-out events tied to what's going on with the season to make it feel more natural.

As far as what Season One has to offer, you will see a brand new Expedition added to the game, as well as a new Heartrune for you to get. The devs will be adding a much-needed MSQ Update, along with a Balance Update for the game, in general, to even things out with all of the content coming in. There will also be an update for enemies, as there will now be colored outlines for enemy AoE's in PvP. Those looking to see what the new season content has in store can experience it starting Thursday, February 23rd, in the PTR. We have yet to hear of an official release date for the season, but our guess is we're looking at sometime in early March. For now, here's a look at everything they have planned for the year.