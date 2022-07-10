New World Developers Release July Update Discussion Video

Our Community Team will be at TwitchCon Amsterdam on July 16 – 17. Hang out, ask questions, or join the New World PvP Arena Open. First place will win a trip to TwitchCon San Diego. Greg Henninger, Brittaney Chang, and Katy Kaszynski discuss the event, then tease an upcoming PTR event for players to interact with our Community Team in-game. There will also be a double XP Fishing and Instrument event to make every Summer Medleyfaire activity feel even more satisfying. Keep an eye on the forums for when you can spend some time fishing with the Community Team during this event.

Designing Summer Medleyfaire

Explore the origin of the Summer Medleyfaire, the Design Team's approach, and how it all came together with Mike Willette and Deric Nunez. Deric describes how community feedback influenced the updated direction and refinements of holiday event rewards and activities.

Designing Barnacles & Black Powder

Join Mike Willette and Chad Redwitz for insight into the new mechanics players can expect against Admiral Blackpowder and the Neriad. Mike then explains the new Mutations that will release alongside this Expedition. Avoid touching the cursed treasure and overcome Barnacles & Black Powder for some cool new loot.

New World Weapon Balance

Weapon balance is always changing based on player feedback. David Hall and David Verfaillie speak to Bow, Sword and Shield, and Hatchet changes. Preview these changes early in the PTR and then share your feedback to help us create the best possible version of New World.