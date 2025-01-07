Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, New York Videogame Critics Circle, NYVGCC
New York Game Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees List
The New York Videogame Critics Circle has announced ther full set of nominees for the 2025 New York Game Awards happening in two weeks
The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) has revealed the full list of nominees for the 2025 New York Game Awards, taking place later this month. The awards are set to take place in two weeks, on January 21, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan, with tickets currently available for the event. The nominees are pretty well spread out across both AAA and indie titles, as well as all platforms, with no one company or title having a stranglehold on almost every category. You can read the full list of nominees below
New York Game Awards – 2025 Nominees
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
-
Balatro
-
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Astro Bot
-
UFO 50
-
1000xResist
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
Metaphor: ReFantazio
-
EA Sports College Football 25
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
-
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
-
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
-
Balatro
-
I Am Your Beast
-
UFO 50
-
1000xResist
-
Thank Goodness You're Here!
-
Neva
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
-
Harold Halibut
-
Metaphor: ReFantazio
-
1000xResist
-
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Phoenix Springs
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
-
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
-
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
-
Astro Bot
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
-
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
-
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Astro Bot
-
Arco
-
Black Myth Wukong
-
1000xResist
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
-
Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO
-
John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
-
Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
-
Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
-
Thrasher
-
Batman: Arkham Shadow
-
Umurangi Generation VR
-
Skydance's Behemoth
-
Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
-
Shattered
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
-
Astro Bot
-
Super Mario Party Jamboree
-
Little Kitty, Big City
-
Sonic X Shadow Generations
-
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
-
Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
-
Wuthering Waves
-
Zenless Zone Zero
-
Ex Astris
-
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
-
Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
-
Silent Hill 2
-
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
-
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
-
Age of Mythology: Retold
-
Persona 3: Reload
Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
-
Ultros
-
Vampire Therapist
-
Mouthwashing
-
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
-
Mars After Midnight
-
Starstruck: Hands of Time
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
-
Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House
-
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness
-
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
-
Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon
-
Splatoon 3: Side Order
-
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
-
Duncan Fyfe
-
Alexis Ong
-
Grant Stoner
-
Mason Andrew Hamberlin
-
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
-
Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley