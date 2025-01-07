Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, New York Videogame Critics Circle, NYVGCC

New York Game Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees List

The New York Videogame Critics Circle has announced ther full set of nominees for the 2025 New York Game Awards happening in two weeks

Article Summary Discover the diverse 2025 nominees for the New York Game Awards, spanning AAA to indie titles.

Awards ceremony will take place at Manhattan's SVA Theatre on January 21, 2025.

Check out top categories: Best Game of the Year to Best Games Journalism.

Explore notable contenders like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Elden Ring DLC.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) has revealed the full list of nominees for the 2025 New York Game Awards, taking place later this month. The awards are set to take place in two weeks, on January 21, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan, with tickets currently available for the event. The nominees are pretty well spread out across both AAA and indie titles, as well as all platforms, with no one company or title having a stranglehold on almost every category. You can read the full list of nominees below

New York Game Awards – 2025 Nominees

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Balatro

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Astro Bot

UFO 50

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

EA Sports College Football 25

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Balatro

I Am Your Beast

UFO 50

1000xResist

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Neva

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

1000xResist

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Phoenix Springs

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Astro Bot

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Astro Bot

Arco

Black Myth Wukong

1000xResist

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO

John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Thrasher

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Umurangi Generation VR

Skydance's Behemoth

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Shattered

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Astro Bot

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Little Kitty, Big City

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Ex Astris

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered

Silent Hill 2

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Age of Mythology: Retold

Persona 3: Reload

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Ultros

Vampire Therapist

Mouthwashing

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Mars After Midnight

Starstruck: Hands of Time

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon

Splatoon 3: Side Order

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Duncan Fyfe

Alexis Ong

Grant Stoner

Mason Andrew Hamberlin

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!