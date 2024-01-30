Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: News Tower, Sparrow Night

News Tower Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Twin Sails Interactive have released a free demo for the game News Tower ahead of the game's appearance for Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Try the free demo for News Tower before it debuts at Steam Next Fest!

Assume the role of a newspaper publisher and grow a media empire.

Balance journalism integrity and business in a 1930s press adventure.

Expand through New York, unlock upgrades, and cater to unique readers.

Indie game developer Sparrow Night and publisher Twin Sails Interactive have released a new free demo for News Tower ahead of the Steam Next Festival in February. While the game will be a part of the event, it looks like the team decided to give those interested in the game a head start with the demo a week before it kicks off on February 5. Along with the demo we have a new trailer for you to check out here, as the game is also still on course for an Early Access release on February 13.

News Tower

As the publisher of a down-on-its-luck newspaper, your goal is to turn fortune around and build a media empire! Recruit and manage every profession necessary for success, including reporters, photographers, janitors, ad salespeople, and lawyers. Uncover exciting news across the globe, matching your editorial line with readers' interests, but watch out for powerful factions like the mayor and the mafia trying to peddle influence. Build and optimize your tower to ensure the well-being of your employees and meet your printing deadlines while balancing editorial quality and gaining new customers!

Investigate Scoops Around the Globe: From cat disappearances to historic events like Prohibition and the Great Depression, you've got to break the news while it's hot! Follow leads across the world and choose which angles to pursue to develop each story. Will you maintain the integrity of freedom of the press, or trade influence with different factions in the city?

From cat disappearances to historic events like Prohibition and the Great Depression, you've got to break the news while it's hot! Follow leads across the world and choose which angles to pursue to develop each story. Will you maintain the integrity of freedom of the press, or trade influence with different factions in the city? Compose Your Newspaper: Each week you'll oversee everything from the telegraph desk to the typesetting, laying out your paper with the articles you've produced. Hard-hitting journalism, sensational gossip, income-generating ads – you decide what makes the cut!

Each week you'll oversee everything from the telegraph desk to the typesetting, laying out your paper with the articles you've produced. Hard-hitting journalism, sensational gossip, income-generating ads – you decide what makes the cut! Build & Optimize Your Tower: Manage the layout of your operations, improve your production processes, and hire the right people for each job. But don't neglect the well-being of your employees while you're chasing profits, or the final product may suffer!

Manage the layout of your operations, improve your production processes, and hire the right people for each job. But don't neglect the well-being of your employees while you're chasing profits, or the final product may suffer! Grow Your News Empire: Start small and conquer New York by expanding your distribution to famous neighborhoods like Wall Street, Central Park and more, unlocking new upgrades and readers with their own interests.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!