Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: News Tower, Sparrow Night

News Tower Will Leave Early Access This November

After being in Early Access for a year and a half, News Tower finally has a full launch date, as it will arrive this November

Article Summary News Tower leaves Early Access and officially launches on PC this November after 18 months of development.

Build your own 1930s newspaper empire, balancing editorial choices, factions, and rival papers for dominance.

New features include a competitor system, perception mechanics, endgame content, and additional building options.

Full release adds major updates and localizations in Spanish, French, German, Polish, Portuguese, and Russian.

EXTRA EXTRA! Read all about it! Indie game developer Sparrow Night and publisher Twin Sails Interactive confirmed the official release date for News Tower today. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a management tycoon title in which you're running a newspaper in the 1930s, trying to get the scoop while also dealing with outside influences and rival papers. The team confirmed that the final version is set to be released on November 4, 2025, on Steam. With it will come a whole bevy of improvements and changes, as well as a ton of new content, which they have detailed below. Plus, a new trailer to check out, which we have for you here!

News Tower

Before breaking news alerts and social feeds, there were ink-stained newsrooms, pneumatic tubes, and citywide newstands. News Tower captures the golden era of journalism with a satirical spin, placing players in charge of everything from layout and hiring to headlines and heat. While News Tower is a tongue-in-cheek simulation, its headlines and story arcs are based on meticulous research into how major newspapers of the era reported on pivotal events. From organized crime to political propaganda, Sparrow Night infuses a unique narrative design with thoughtful references to the press's role in shaping public perception at the time.

NEW – Competitor System: The battle of popularity begins here, and only one paper comes out on top. The Jersey Beacon & The Empire Observer will challenge your influence in the region. Every week becomes a decision: should you expand your influence to new territories, or face a rival head-on to oust them completely?

The battle of popularity begins here, and only one paper comes out on top. The Jersey Beacon & The Empire Observer will challenge your influence in the region. Every week becomes a decision: should you expand your influence to new territories, or face a rival head-on to oust them completely? NEW – Perception System: Time to define your editorial voice. Are you Informational, Moderate, or Sensational? Do you chase hard facts, balanced stories, or eye-grabbing headlines? Your editorial line will now shape how readers view your paper and unlock specific ways to gain extra sales.

Time to define your editorial voice. Are you Informational, Moderate, or Sensational? Do you chase hard facts, balanced stories, or eye-grabbing headlines? Your editorial line will now shape how readers view your paper and unlock specific ways to gain extra sales. NEW – Faction System: The Mafia, the Military, the Mayor, and High Society. Each faction includes four NPCs, each with their own quests and agendas. Helping one might make enemies of another, so navigate carefully. Build your reputation, complete missions, and earn unique rewards for your newsroom. Each faction holds specific perks and trade-offs to ensure your choices have an impact on your gameplay

The Mafia, the Military, the Mayor, and High Society. Each faction includes four NPCs, each with their own quests and agendas. Helping one might make enemies of another, so navigate carefully. Build your reputation, complete missions, and earn unique rewards for your newsroom. Each faction holds specific perks and trade-offs to ensure your choices have an impact on your gameplay NEW – New Building Towers: Unlock two new building towers through play: the highrise and lowrise. One is a tall, thin building that costs less per floor but requires very efficient use of space. The other is a wide, short building that costs more per floor, but you get way more space to place your gear.

Unlock two new building towers through play: the highrise and lowrise. One is a tall, thin building that costs less per floor but requires very efficient use of space. The other is a wide, short building that costs more per floor, but you get way more space to place your gear. NEW – Leaderboards: Compete not just with competitors, but with other players as well. Claim the top spot with your newspaper across multiple leaderboards and solidify your position as the greatest publisher of New York City!

NEW – Localizations: The game will also be available in Spanish, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, and Russian.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!