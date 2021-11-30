NHL 22 Launches Sherwood x STAPLE Streetwear Gear Collab

EA Sports has launched a new collaboration in NHL 22 as players can now snag some special streetwear from Sherwood x STAPLE in the game. The company's founder and creative director of Staple Pigeon is teaming up with Sherwood Hockey to create their first-ever full hockey and streetwear collaboration in the real world, but the first place you can get your hands on any of the clothing will be in the game as they have the full line for you to throw on your character before anyone else. We have more info on it below, but the clothing is available starting today.

Virtual versions of the Staple Pigeon x Sherwood collaboration will drop in-game before they get released in real-life. Alongside the virtual collection comes an opportunity to earn this content for free by logging in to the World of Chel between November 30, 2021 and December 14, 2021. Select items from the collaboration will be available in World of Chel hockey bags so you can witness the innovative collection on EA Sports NHL 22's Frostbite graphics. The in-person collection will be available December 2nd at www.staplepigeon.com or SherwoodHockey.com. The collection features everything from hoodies, caps, gloves and more, all rooted in jeffstaple's personal passion for hockey. As a former youth and collegiate hockey player this collaboration is built with the goals of expanding self-expression and individuality to the sport.

"Hockey was one of my first true passions as goalie mask designs blew my mind and led to me picking up the sport as a kid & ultimately playing through college," said Jeff Staple, founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department. "It's a full-circle moment for me to now be collaborating with Sherwood Hockey, which was my preferred brand as a player. Creating the first ever legitimate hockey x streetwear collaboration is a childhood dream come true.