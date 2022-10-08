NHL 23 Reveals New Content Being Added To The Game

EA Sports revealed more info on some of the content coming to NHL 23, including many of the new modes added to the game. The developers went into a deep dive in their latest blog, as they took a look at the playoffs system that they've upgraded, as well as the "World Of Chel" and Franchise Mode. You can read more at the link above, as we have a snippet below from Franchise Mode, and a video showing off more.

NHL 23 Franchise Mode

The most significant update to franchise mode in NHL 23 is the addition of Custom Leagues that allow you to control almost every aspect of your league. Custom Leagues truly makes you the commissioner of your league by allowing you to choose the number of teams in the league from 6 to 48, divisions from 2 to 8 and number of conferences. So whether you want to recreate a historic league or a fictitious one of your own creation, Custom Leagues gives you this level of control. In addition to the number of teams, divisions, and conferences, players can now change the minimum and maximum salary cap. From rookie salary control to complete playoff customization, Custom Leagues gives you more control over your league than ever before.

Dynamic Schedules

And now, with dynamic schedules, you can set the number of division games, inter division games, and conference games from 20 to 48. You can also set your league to play from 6 to 84 games, as well as a round robin schedule so you'll have control over your league's schedule from start to finish.

Playoffs Customization

You can even change the format of the postseason with playoff customization. You can format playoffs across your league, division, and conference by determining how many teams qualify up to 32 and even control league reseeding structures. In playoff qualifications, players can change 4 tie-breakers from regulation wins, regulation and overtime wins, total wins, goal differentials, and most goals for, to impact how your league creates tie breakers for the final few playoff spots. And now, you can even include a wildcard round in your league for a play-in spot at the playoffs in NHL 23.

Once you're into the playoffs, you can control the breakdown of away and home games in each playoff series. You'll be able to change the number of games played in each round from 1, 3, 5, or 7 and a 2-game aggregate series as well as the home and away formats. So if you want to have a 7 game series with three games away followed by the next four at home, Custom Leagues makes that a possibility. You can now also rename the conferences or divisions in your league structure.

Roster Sharing and Custom Leagues

Since NHL 22 and the introduction of roster sharing, expanding this feature further into franchise mode was always a goal. So now, you can create your custom rosters, download your roster sharing file and set it as an active roster in franchise mode, allowing you to sub any team you want into franchise mode to recreate a historic league or a completely fictitious one.