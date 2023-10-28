Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Drops New Halloween Episode

Netmarble has released a new episode update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds this week, giving you a new Halloween event for fun.

Netmarble took time this week to release a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, adding a new episode with a Halloween update to it. Players now have access to a special mini-game as well as a couple of special events to take place over the next couple of weeks. Primarily, you'll be harvesting Pumpkin Candy, cooking it, and presenting it to NPCs to earn episode-related Power Ups, Currencies, Pass EXP, and other items along the way. We have more info about the event below, as you can download the update now.

"The new mini-game, Hide-n-seek, lets characters transform into a cat where players will be randomly chosen as Shadowtails (hiders) or Lighttails (seekers). Be the last one to survive! Shadowtails can only win if they remain alive until the end of the game, at which point the Lighttails must locate all the Shadowtails to take the trophy for the mini-game. Various rewards, including 'Jelly Bottle,' 'Evolution Fruit Basket,' and more, are available regardless of the result. The Shadow Piñata Event will be open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday during the Night of Sparkling Candies episode period. Collect Light Pumpkins scattered throughout Evermore to stand against the Shadow Effigy. Throw Light Pumpkins filled with the power of light at the shadows to defeat the boss. Rewards for taking down the boss include Miraculous Warding Doll Chests and Piñata's Enhancement Stone Selection Bundle."

Night of Sparkling Candies Episode Guide Event : Missions will be unlocked during the event period. When completing missions related to the Night of Sparkling Candies Episode, various rewards are available, including Bat Mask Costume and Starfall Magic Tome Selection Chest.

Missions will be unlocked during the event period. When completing missions related to the Night of Sparkling Candies Episode, various rewards are available, including Bat Mask Costume and Starfall Magic Tome Selection Chest. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Halloween Catch Cluu! Event: Complete missions such as 'Donate to the Kingdom[2] ' to earn Event Tickets that can be used to play the "Catch Cluu" minigame. In the minigame, players get to tap randomly generated Cluus to earn a number of rewards that could help power up familiars. Rewards for completing minigames include the 'Rare 6★ Toy Chest'.

