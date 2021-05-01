Niantic Announces Mega Raids For May 2021 In Pokémon GO

May is going to be an intense month for Pokémon GO players. The Luminous Legends X and Luminous Legends Y events will break from the pattern of less-than-a-week-long events Niantic has been delivering lately, and will instead cover the entire month of May. In addition to that, the game will be debuting Xerneas, Yveltal, Goomy, Swirlix, Spritzee, Pancham, and other Pokémon. As if that wasn't enough, there will also be a new addition to the Mega Raid rotation with Mega Altaria. Let's take a look at the full Mega Raid slate for May 2021.

Here's Niantic's announcement regarding Mega Raids from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Mega Venusaur, Mega Lopunny, and Mega Abomasnow will continue to appear in Mega Raids until Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. From Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. local time, Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Lopunny will appear in Mega Raids. From Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. to Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, Mega Ampharos, Mega Houndoom, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon will appear in Mega Raids.

We wouldn't have to wait long at all for confirmation to come on what the "surprise Mega-Evolved" species would be. Niantic followed up their May 2021 schedule with an announcement for Swablu Community Day, where players will have increased chances at catching a Shiny Swablu in the wild. This announcement went on to inform us about the new addition to the Mega Raid rotation coming on May 15th:

Mega Altaria will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids at the conclusion of May Community Day on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This is your chance to collect Mega Altaria Energy to Mega-Evolve any of the Altaria you've collected during the event!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for complete Raid Guides for all of these Megas. Mega Altaria is expected to be rather useful in Pokémon GO raids, so this is one that you'll likely want to beef up a team in order to complete raids and earn Mega Energy.