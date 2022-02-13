Niantic Announces Pikmin Bloom February 2022 Community Day

Niantic has announced the details for Pikmin Bloom February 2022 Community Day in addition to a partnership with subscription service Bloomsybox. Let's check out the details as well as a preview of upcoming Pikmin Bloom content coming after the event.

Niantic broke down the details for Pikim Bloom February 2022 Community Day, which you can see right here:

Date and time: Saturday, February 19th 2022, all day

Saturday, February 19th 2022, all day In-app bonuses: Big Flowers will bloom into plum blossoms when players plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around them. Players that hit the 10,000 step goal during February 2022 Community Day will be awarded a special Plum Blossom Flower Badge. Seedlings in players' planter pack will grow at 1.5x the usual speed and more if the player is flower planting! Players will receive one bonus coin per 250 flowers planted instead of the usual 500 which is capped at 60 coins per day.



Niantic has also partnered with the Bloomsybox subscription service to add the following bonus to Pikmin Bloom February 2022 Community Day:

All players who hit 10,000 steps and redeem their Community Day Badge on February 19th are eligible for a discount code which will be assigned at random. This is redeemable on the BloomsyBox website.

In addition, eligible users will be automatically entered into a drawing where 2,000 winners will be selected to receive a complimentary bouquet.

You can check out more details on this sweepstake on the Niantic Support page.

Niantic offers an update on February 2022 events in Pikmin Bloom and beyond:

Throughout February, with the exception of Community Day, Big Flowers may occasionally bloom into pansies, poinsettias, camellias, and plum blossoms when you plant regular red, yellow, white, or blue petals around them. After March 1st, 2022, poinsettias and camellias will no longer bloom spontaneously from regular flower petals. Starting with the beginning of Community Day on February 19th, you will be able to obtain fruits containing plum blossom nectar with every challenge you clear! Please note that challenges will no longer be a source of camellia nectar.