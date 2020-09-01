Niantic Ends Pokémon GO Support For Certain iPhone & Android Devices

Niantic has announced that an upcoming Pokémon GO update will end support for certain iPhone and Android devices this October. Read on to see if your device will be part of this upcoming update that will make the game unplayable for certain Pokémon GO trainers.

Niantic tweeted through the official Pokémon GO Twitter account:

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don't need to take any action.

Responses were mixed, much like they were when Niantic announced earlier this summer that they would be ending support for 32-bit Android devices. The backlash to this announcement caused the company to follow-up with an update saying that they have postponed this decision.

It is unclear what this upcoming update will entail, but it is scheduled for around the time that the annual Holiday event will come out. Recent updates, which have been investigated by dataminers, include the following information:

GO Battle League Day Pidgey: It's uncertain if this will be the same thing as the GO Battle League Night that Niantic announced for this month, but there has been no separate announcement confirming this event that was found in the code in the same update that added Magikarp Community Day to the game.

Flying Cup for GO Battle League: Niantic's latest update has this previously announced event in the code, and it seems to be set in the Great League. Perhaps this will run after Master League in Season Three, but before Season Four.

Halloween Cup: Almost certainly set during the annual Halloween event, it looks like this event which has yet to be announced will also focus on the Great League.