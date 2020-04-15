Niantic Gives More Details On The Pokémon GO Remote Raid Pass

Niantic has released new info this morning about their upcoming Remote Raid Pass which will be added to Pokémon GO shortly. With the coronavirus keeping people at home and not able to really leave the home too often to raid, the company had to find a solution to keep people active in the game from their couches. We now know the Remote Raid Pass will be put into effect soon so you can do just that. The pass will give players a bonus Field Research task daily without having to spin a PokéStop. When you run low on supplies, your Buddy Pokémon will venture to nearby PokéStops and bring some Gifts back to you. You'll be able to power up your Pokémon to the desired CP by using all the required Candies and Stardust at once.

Plus, after using a Star Piece, Lucky Egg, or Incense, you'll be able to use more of the same item to extend the item's effect beyond the usual 30-minute limit. On top of that, the battle screens will be polished, as the HP bars appear will be updated to be consistent across battle systems, and Pokémon types will also now appear on the battle screen, along with text that alerts you if it's effective, just like other titles in the Pokémon series so that it feels a little more like the traditional experience. Plus. the shop icon in the Poké Ball menu will soon show a notification if there are updated boxes or new items in the shop. Here are some added details on the pass from the Niantic devs as we wait for them to give us a release date for it.

"With a Remote Raid Pass, an upcoming new item, you'll be able to join any Raid Battle you can see on the Nearby screen or that you can tap on the map. Only one Remote Raid Pass will be required to join each raid, and you'll be able to hold a limited amount of Remote Raid Passes at a time. Twenty Trainers can join the same Raid Battle, with a limited number of Trainers using a Remote Raid Pass. Raid Battles that you complete with a Remote Raid Pass will count toward any raid-related research tasks or achievement medals.

At launch, Trainers battling in raids remotely will have the same attack power as Trainers who are able to battle at the raid location in person. At a later time, the attack power for Trainers battling remotely will be reduced. Afterward, a Trainer battling at the raid location in person will have higher attack power than a Trainer battling remotely. We'll be making adjustments to this feature over time, including changes to the number of Trainers who can join remotely, the ability to invite friends to raids regardless of their location, and the mentioned adjustment to attack power for Trainers battling in a raid remotely. We'll announce all changes and improvements via official channels, so please stay tuned for further announcements and updates to this feature."