Niantic's Pikmin Bloom Rolls Out New Snack Decor Pikmin & Challenges

Niantic Labs, the mobile game and AR developer best known for Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, has announced new content coming to one of their newest games, Pikmin Bloom. Pikmin Bloom adapts Nintendo's popular Pikmin franchise into an AR wellness and walking app that invites players to grow their own Pikmin while planting flowers on their map, decorating their routes with beauty by walking in the real world. Let's take a look at the latest update that Niantic brings to this unique game.

Niantic announced a new Snack Decor Pikmin coming to Pikmin Bloom. They write:

New "Snack" Decor Pikmin will also be arriving in seven colors: Red, Yellow, Blue, White, Purple, Rock, and Winged. Each wears a different kind of snack on its body such as cookies, chocolates, or gummies. Snack Decor Pikmin can be obtained by exploring areas near mini-marts.

This will certainly give players something to strive for in this game which has notably been less about collecting than Pokémon GO. Decor Pikmin are definitely the bigger "chase" Pikmin in the game at this point, so it's fun to see new types added.

In addition to Snack Decor Pikmin, Niantic also announced a new weekly challenge coming to the game tomorrow, writing:

Launching April 28, Weekly Challenges will add some fun cooperation to Pikmin Bloom, allowing players to take on a variety of objectives with friends, even those located far away. The first challenge will be to work with your friends to hit 50,000 steps. To participate, players can: Form a group with up to five people Join groups formed by their friends' friends until the group limit is met

This should be a fun update. In other Niantic news, fans of these mobile adaptations should keep an eye on a brand new IP coming from the developer with Peridot. Peridot seems as if it takes elements from Pikmin Bloom and Pokémon GO to create something unique. Read about Peridot here.